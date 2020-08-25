Second straight WCI current vintage auction fails to sell out, as V23 permits fetch a premium

A second consecutive WCI current vintage auction has failed to sell out, while future vintage allowances at last week's Q3 sale cleared at a 5-cent premium to the joint programme's floor price, according to results released Tuesday afternoon.