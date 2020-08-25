Second straight WCI current vintage auction fails to sell out, as V23 permits fetch a premium
Published 21:38 on August 25, 2020 / Last updated at 01:15 on August 26, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
A second consecutive WCI current vintage auction has failed to sell out, while future vintage allowances at last week's Q3 sale cleared at a 5-cent premium to the joint programme's floor price, according to results released Tuesday afternoon.
A second consecutive WCI current vintage auction has failed to sell out, while future vintage allowances at last week’s Q3 sale cleared at a 5-cent premium to the joint programme’s floor price, according to results released Tuesday afternoon.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.