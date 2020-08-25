BECCS Policy and Engagement Manager, Drax – London

As Policy and Engagement Manager (BECCS) at Drax you’ll be focussing on delivering one of our most vital projects: transforming Drax into the world’s first carbon negative power station by providing invaluable support to our ground-breaking Bioenergy Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS).

You will be working to ensure that emerging policy and legislation in Westminster, the devolved administrations and the European Union, is aligned with Drax’s ambition to become a world leader in BECCS technology and assist in the delivery of a strategic engagement programme with politicians, civil servants, CCS developers, trade bodies, think tanks, NGOs and academics.

You’ll also support the Head of CCS Strategy & Engagement in identifying emerging political and regulatory issues and trends that could pose opportunities or risks to the deliverability of the BECCS project and develop strategies to mitigate them.

You will work with a wide variety of teams across the business, including collaborating with commercial and technical teams within the BECCS team but also Public Affairs, Policy and Government Relations teams to ensure BECCS is integrated into wider positioning across multiple energy and non-energy policy issues and that we are engaging with our communications and media teams to ensure we are promoting and creating positive engagement with BECCS and to support our strategic objectives.

This is a role that will provide you with an exciting challenge and put you at the forefront of the energy industry.

We are looking for someone that is passionate about the energy industry and delivering a zero-carbon future. You will need to have an excellent understanding and experience of energy policy and economics in the UK and emerging issues within the energy industry, either from an academic or professional background. This will be coupled with experience in a policy analysis, engagement or advisory role and a good understanding of the UK political landscape.

You’ll also need excellent communication skills, both written and verbal, as you will be engaging with a variety of stakeholders and producing briefing materials, as well as a collaborative approach to teamwork.

