Carbon Trading Program Specialist, Virginia Department of Environmental Quality – Richmond

Job Description

The Department of Environmental Quality’s, Air Division, Office of Air Data Analysis, is seeking a qualified applicant to serve as the principal staff coordinator for the Virginia carbon trading rule program for the power sector. The position serves as the staff contact with sources regulated by the program and assists the division and agency management in working with the regional trading organization and the participating states. This position will serve as the lead staff contact with the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) organization and will participate in all regular RGGI meetings, events and calls as well as serve on RGGI committees as necessary; serve as the staff expert on the RGGI auction process and assist regulated sources and other parties in participating in the auctions; serve as the staff expert on other functions of RGGI such as the use of the CO2 Allowance Tracking Systems (COATS), reporting requirements, and compliance obligation procedures; briefs management on the status of the trading program and develops periodic reports, and works with RGGI and DEQ regulatory staff to develop revisions to the trading program and rules as needed.

Minimum Qualifications

Knowledge and experience in air emissions trading programs;

Specific knowledge and experience of the RGGI and associated functions and tools;

Knowledge and experience in climate change policy and strategies;

Ability to work with stakeholder groups, industry and citizens to accomplish desired objectives;

Ability to develop or analyze regulatory and legislative proposals and provide recommendations to management;

Ability to coordinate multiple technical projects and initiatives;

Demonstrate effective writing and public speaking skills and abilities

Ability to develop and communicate plans and related documents;

Ability to act as a liaison to and work with diverse groups on matters related to the carbon trading rules, RGGI and other climate related programs.

Preferred Qualifications

Qualifications preferred but not required: Bachelor’s Degree in environmental engineering, science, public policy and/or a combination of education, experience, and training may substitute for a degree.

Special Requirements

The Commonwealth does not provide sponsorship; therefore, applicants must be a citizen or national of the U.S., a Lawful Permanent Resident, or an alien authorized to work.

Excluding current DEQ Employees, the Selected Candidate MUST pass a criminal background check.

