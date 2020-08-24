Several roles, Energy & Climate Change Centre of Excellence, Rio Tinto – Perth/Brisbane/Montreal

• Make your mark in our new Energy and Climate Change CoE team

• Be a part of the solution – contribute to the net-zero transformation of one of the world’s top tier mining companies

• Multiple senior level opportunities available

• Roles can be based in Perth, Brisbane or Montreal

The Energy and Climate Change Centre of Excellence (CoE) is responsible to deliver the following elements of the Group Climate Strategy:

• Support our assets to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations

• Partner to reduce the carbon footprints across the value chain

• Enhance our resilience to physical climate change risk

Three exciting opportunities have presented in the CoE working in the following areas:

1. Energy Analytics & Improvement

2. Energy Technology

3. Energy Development

Purpose

The primary purpose of these central roles is to support the execution of the Group climate change strategy by providing technical and subject matter expertise across multiple aspects of the CoE’s portfolio of work as defined by each role. The roles are at Principal Advisor level, however candidates in higher-level roles are encouraged to apply.



What the roles entail

These roles are a great opportunity for a highly collaborative individual to work with teams across Rio Tinto to achieve our energy and climate change objectives. Some key components of the roles are:



Energy Analytics & Improvement

• Use data analytics to generate insights and identify opportunities for Rio Tinto to reduce carbon intensity

• Support Product Group and Asset teams to execute identified opportunities and deliver the emissions reductions

• Drive carbon accountability across Rio Tinto through fit for purpose energy and emissions metrics and reporting

Energy Technology

• Develop and manage the Group energy and climate change technology roadmap

• Provide technical assessments, build a knowledge base, and support Product Group and Group Technical teams with the development and deployment of low-emission technologies

• Identify new energy technology partnerships

• Build business capability

Energy Development

• Support development and execution of the Group climate change strategy

• Identify, evaluate and build business cases for energy and carbon abatement opportunities

• Support strategic initiatives that have significant impact on cost and business

• Oversee financial modelling activities to support business cases and opportunities

What we are looking for

To be considered for these roles you will demonstrate the following skills and experience:

• Strong communication, stakeholder engagement skills with the ability to influence cross-functional teams is essential for each role

• Strong collaborative capability at all levels and across internal teams and external partners

• Analytics & Improvement role – Data analytics capability with the ability to influence and drive collaboration

• Technology role – Experience in developing and managing carbon emissions reduction technology development pathways where there is uncertainty and risk

• Development role – A broad experience across energy supply and demand, identifying and implementing business opportunities

• Bachelor’s degree, as a minimum

• Extensive industry experience is essential

To submit your application

If this sounds like the opportunity you are looking for and you have a natural curiosity, with a drive for results and an appetite for constructive challenge, then apply today from this website.

Candidates with more experience are also encouraged to apply.

Please include a cover letter along with your CV, outlining your relevant experience, highlighting your subject matter expertise and the position of interest.



Applications close on Friday 4th September 2020 (Rio Tinto reserves the right to remove advertised roles prior to this date)