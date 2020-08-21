Head of Analysis and Senior Economist on Building Safety and Climate Change, UK Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government – Multiple Locations

Grade 6 Head of Analysis and Senior Economist on Building Safety and Climate Change
Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government
Apply before 11:55 pm on Saturday 5th September 2020
Reference number
Salary
Grade
Contract type
Business area
Type of role
Economist
Project Delivery
Working pattern
Number of posts
Location
About the job
Summary
Job description
• To Provide Data and Analysis to support the Building Safety Programme deliver its mission to make buildings safe and make people feel safe.
• To provide data and analysis to support the departments climate change agenda.
• To provide data infrastructure and transform the way that data is used to make MHCLG a Data Driven Department.
As senior economist, you will lead a team of 8-10 analysts, supporting policymaking on building safety and climate change. Our work forms a key part of Building Safety reforms recently announced in the Building Safety Bill and the future homes standard and the departments contribution to the governments net zero agenda.
Responsibilities
• Leading the economic support for Spending Review and business cases for both Building Safety and Climate Change policy areas, ensuring a high standard of timely analysis
• Setting out a plan for analytical support for Climate Change policies and actions across MHCLG’s agenda, working with the Chief Scientific Advisor
• Leading and managing policy appraisal as the Building Safety Bill and secondary legislation are brought forwards, liaising with analysts in the Home Office and Health & Safety Executive
• Co-managing MHCLG’s contract with a consortium of economists, architects and engineers and building on links with professional bodies and researchers to ensure we have access to the expert technical advice needed to inform our work
• Building our evidence base in a range of areas, including the design of possible financial instruments to address low safety or environmental standards across the built environment, and raising the profile and potential for economic advice
• Collaborating with researchers, academics and others to develop and implement a robust evaluation strategy of policies and planning reforms
Interested candidates are welcome to contact Paul Vickers (paul.vickers@communities.gov.uk)
Key Skills/Criteria:
• Ability to and experience of leading a busy and well-motivated team and of developing and improving the team and members of it;
• Experience of working in applied analysis in which strong analytical skills have been clearly demonstrated;
• The ability to work closely with senior officials and ministers on high-profile topics and to explain complex analysis in a clear and coherent way;
• Experience of delivering to tight and multiple deadlines and under pressure, whilst ensuring the quality of your and your team’s work;
• Experience of taking an evidenced based approach to inform decisions and recommendations;
• Robust management of work programmes; and
• The skills and competencies expected of a professional economist as set out in the Government Economics Service competency framework: https://civilservicelearning.civilservice.gov.uk/sites/default/files/ges_cpd_-_grade_7_and_6.pdf
Behaviours
We’ll assess you against these behaviours during the selection process:
- Leadership
- Seeing the Big Picture
- Delivering at Pace
Technical skills
We’ll assess you against these technical skills during the selection process:
- Please can you give an example of when you have demonstrated economics professional competencies as defined by the GES competency framework.
Benefits
• An environment with flexible working options
• A culture encouraging inclusion and diversity
• A Civil Service pension
Things you need to know
Security
Selection process details
At MHCLG we value diversity and inclusion and actively encourage and welcome applications from everyone, including those that are underrepresented in our workforce. We promote equality of opportunity in all aspects of employment and a working environment free from discrimination, harassment, bullying and victimisation.
We would strongly recommend that applicants get in touch with the vacancy manager to find out more information about this role.
MHCLG want to bring in and bring on a diverse workforce at all levels.
Our application system is designed to remove as much bias as possible from the recruitment system – this means that a hiring manager does not know your name, your details, see your whole application in one go (or have your CV at review stage unless stated otherwise).
Your answers are randomised and chunked up. This means that each assessor views sets of responses to questions for example all candidates’ responses to ‘Seeing the Big Picture’ rather than seeing a candidate’s full application. The science behind this is that recruitment can be subject to ordering and fatigue effects and we want to reduce this as much as possible.
Most of our campaigns utilise multiple assessors and so it is possible that each of your answers would be viewed by different assessors.
• The assessor won’t be reading your answers sequentially.
• Do not assume that the same assessors will have read all of your answers.
• If talking about something in your first answer, make sure that you write the second answer as if you had not written the first (and so on!)
At sift, we will be assessing:
• Behaviour (Lead Question): Leadership
• Behaviour: Seeing the Big Picture
• Behaviour: Delivering at Pace
• Technical: Please can you give an example of when you have demonstrated economics professional competencies as defined by the GES competency framework. Your example should include evidence of:
• Application of knowledge
• Analysis of data
• Effective communication.
There is a 250 word limit per question.
In the event that we receive a large number of applications, we may conduct an initial sift based on the lead behaviour.
The interview will be of a blended nature consisting of behaviour and strength based questions as listed in the advert. The strength based questions will require natural responses from the candidates. Shortlisted candidates will also be required to do a presentation. Further details will be provided following sift.
Please note we do not consider CV applications – you must apply for this role through Civil Service Jobs:
BENEFITS:
Transfers across the Civil Service on or after 4 October 2018:
Staff transferring from other government departments to a new PAYE scheme on any type of move other than TUPE/COSOP will lose their access to salary sacrifice for childcare. However, MHCLG do have childcare voucher scheme for under-5s and have a staff benefits scheme offering cycle to work and discounted shopping vouchers.
For further information about the benefits available to MHCLG employees, please see the attached Candidate Pack.
SIFT AND INTERVIEW DATES:
Sifting is envisaged to take place from 7th September 2020 with interviews provisionally scheduled from 21st September. All interviews are currently being held remotely via videocall.
RESERVE LIST:
In the event that we identify more appointable candidates than we currently have posts available, we will hold applicant details on a reserve list for a period of 6 months from which further appointments can be made. This may include roles at a lower grade. Candidates placed on a reserve list will be informed of this. Due to the length of time CTC checks can take, our HR Shared Services team will contact reserve list candidates for London based roles to commence CTC checks. Those candidates who do not wish to remain on the reserve list should contact recruitment@communities.gov.uk to be removed from the reserve list.
CTC (Counter-terrorism Clearance):
Important note
Successful candidates for roles based in our 2 Marsham Street building must meet the security requirements before they can be appointed. The level of security needed is counter-terrorist check and the process can take up to 8 weeks to complete.
Please note that successful candidates will need to pass the CTC security checks – this requires you to have been resident in the UK for the past 3 years. Please refer to the MHCLG Notes on Security Clearance section of our Candidate Pack for further information on Counter Terrorism Clearance (CTC).
Candidates should also note that with effect from 1st August 2018 the department will also check all applicants who are successful at interview, against the Internal Fraud Database (IFD) held by the Cabinet Office. In accordance with the Civil Service Internal Fraud Policy, any applicant who is included on the IFD will be refused employment by MHCLG. Please see the Candidate Pack for further information on the Internal Fraud Database.
TERMS & CONDITIONS STATEMENT:
• Please note that existing MHCLG staff currently within their probation period would still need to complete their probation should they be successful for the role.
• The salary for this role is £62,220 (London) or £56,319 (National), in exceptional circumstances, a salary of up to £1,000 higher might be available.
• For existing civil servants, the usual policy on level transfer and promotion will apply and is non-negotiable.
‘Before starting your application it’s very important to make sure that you are eligible to apply and meet the Civil Service nationality requirements. All candidates are expected to read the information provided in the MHCLG candidate pack regarding nationality requirements and rules’
Candidate Pack Information
Please see attached Candidate pack for further information and guidance on:
• Internal Fraud Database
• Reserve List
• Notes on Security Clearance
• Additional Information on Modernised Terms and Pay
Feedback will only be provided if you attend an interview or assessment.
Nationality requirements
Working for the Civil Service
We recruit by merit on the basis of fair and open competition, as outlined in the Civil Service Commission’s recruitment principles.
Apply and further information
Contact point for applicants
|Job contact :
|Name :
|Paul Vickers
|Email :
|paul.vickers@communities.gov.uk
|Telephone :
|0303 444 2271
|Recruitment team :
|Email :
|recruitment@communities.gov.uk