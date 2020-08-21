Head of Analysis and Senior Economist on Building Safety and Climate Change, UK Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government – Multiple Locations

The postholder will be based in the Insights Division, part of MHCLG’s Analysis and Data Directorate. Insights Division has three key objectives

• To Provide Data and Analysis to support the Building Safety Programme deliver its mission to make buildings safe and make people feel safe.

• To provide data and analysis to support the departments climate change agenda.

• To provide data infrastructure and transform the way that data is used to make MHCLG a Data Driven Department.

As senior economist, you will lead a team of 8-10 analysts, supporting policymaking on building safety and climate change. Our work forms a key part of Building Safety reforms recently announced in the Building Safety Bill and the future homes standard and the departments contribution to the governments net zero agenda.

Responsibilities

• Leading the economic support for Spending Review and business cases for both Building Safety and Climate Change policy areas, ensuring a high standard of timely analysis

• Setting out a plan for analytical support for Climate Change policies and actions across MHCLG’s agenda, working with the Chief Scientific Advisor

• Leading and managing policy appraisal as the Building Safety Bill and secondary legislation are brought forwards, liaising with analysts in the Home Office and Health & Safety Executive

• Co-managing MHCLG’s contract with a consortium of economists, architects and engineers and building on links with professional bodies and researchers to ensure we have access to the expert technical advice needed to inform our work

• Building our evidence base in a range of areas, including the design of possible financial instruments to address low safety or environmental standards across the built environment, and raising the profile and potential for economic advice

• Collaborating with researchers, academics and others to develop and implement a robust evaluation strategy of policies and planning reforms

Interested candidates are welcome to contact Paul Vickers (paul.vickers@communities.gov.uk)

Key Skills/Criteria:

• Ability to and experience of leading a busy and well-motivated team and of developing and improving the team and members of it;

• Experience of working in applied analysis in which strong analytical skills have been clearly demonstrated;

• The ability to work closely with senior officials and ministers on high-profile topics and to explain complex analysis in a clear and coherent way;

• Experience of delivering to tight and multiple deadlines and under pressure, whilst ensuring the quality of your and your team’s work;

• Experience of taking an evidenced based approach to inform decisions and recommendations;

• Robust management of work programmes; and

• The skills and competencies expected of a professional economist as set out in the Government Economics Service competency framework: https://civilservicelearning.civilservice.gov.uk/sites/default/files/ges_cpd_-_grade_7_and_6.pdf