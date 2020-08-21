Climate Change Specialist, Consultant, FAO – Rome

Organization: FAO – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations

Location: Rome (Italy)

Grade: Consultant – Contractors Agreement – Consultancy

Occupational Groups:

Environment

Meteorology, Geology and Geography

Climate Change

Closing Date: 2020-09-10

IMPORTANT NOTICE\: Please note that Closure Date and Time displayed above are based on date and time settings of your personal device

FAO is committed to achieving workforce diversity in terms of gender and nationality

People with disabilities are equally encouraged to apply

All applications will be treated with the strictest confidentiality

The incumbent may be re-assigned to different activities and/or duty stations depending on the evolving needs of the Organization

Organizational Setting

The Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment (OCB), assists member countries in their responses towards the challenge of climate change, including the mitigation of climate change, as well as the development of adaptive capacities of agriculture, fisheries and forestry to the effects of climate change. It provides a coordination role on climate change and related climate smart agriculture issues. The Office also serves as the focal point for a multidisciplinary and global approach to bioenergy as well as undertaking work and providing support and guidance on tenure issues.

Reporting Lines

The Climate change Specialist will work under the overall supervision of the OCB Director, the OCB Team Leader and/or the direct supervision of a relevant Officer.

Technical Focus

In close coordination with the MICCA Programme Management team, the consultant will support the implementation of MICCA’s on-going projects including, but not limited:

GCP /GLO/880/CBT\: Global capacity-building towards enhanced transparency in the AFOLU sector (CBIT-AFOLU)

GCP /GLO/890/GER(BMZ)\: Enhancing country capacity for NDC implementation in the agriculture sectors

GCP /GLO/998/GER\: Supporting the implementation of the Koronivia Join Work on Agriculture roadmap

GCP /GLO/992/JPN\: Supporting the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture\: enhanced capacities and knowledge sharing

GCP /GLO/921/GQC\: Strengthening National Adaptation Planning capacities for Food Security and Nutrition

GCP /GLO/966/GER\: Advancing the knowledge exchange platform for the agriculture and land sector under climate change

Topics for technical focus include\: Climate change adaptation and mitigation (CCAM), Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), Climate policy including Koronivia and the Paris Agreement, Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), GHG reporting.

Tasks and responsibilities

The incumbent will support the MICCA Programme team, carrying out the following tasks\: Knowledge Management Lead the development of the project knowledge material (KM) and monitor its implementation;

Coordinate the production and oversee the dissemination of KM on climate change and agriculture;

Draft KM for outreach and knowledge exchange activities, workshops and meetings, including online articles;

Support in developing knowledge products (briefing notes, case studies, reports and publications) on climate change and food security including on CCAM, NDCs, SDG-13 and Agenda 2030, ETF, GHG Reporting, Koronivia;

Ensure the common thematic folders across teams (i.e. workspace, shared folders) are up-to-date; Outreach Capture lessons learned from project implementation;

Assist and contribute to the organization of webinars and peer-to-peer activities between countries;

Support the organization of meetings, workshops, trainings and other face-to-face events;

Produce updates with partner agencies and programmes for NAPs/ NDC related activities, including the working with external partners;

Contributes to better linking the work on CCAM, NDCs, NAPs, Paris Agreements with Biodiversity aspects;

Support collaboration with partners including with the UNFCCC

Track internal and external events and keep a clear schedule; Technical Quality Assurance Draft/Review technical reports on climate change and agriculture;

Draft/Review and provide inputs to all KM outputs and ensure technical quality and alignment between all products;

Provide technical support to countries on how to strengthen Climate-Agriculture related works into national policies, strategies and plans;

Contribute to the drafting of progress reports for donor and national coordinators;

Carry out other duties as required.

CANDIDATES WILL BE ASSESSED AGAINST THE FOLLOWING

Minimum Requirements

Advanced degree in climate change policy, environmental studies, development studies, agricultural policy, or closely related field.

Minimum 5 years of relevant experience of working in climate change adaptation and mitigation issues. Experience with UN agencies is preferable.

Working knowledge of English and limited knowledge of Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian or Spanish

FAO Core Competencies

Results Focus

Teamwork

Communication

Building Effective Relationships

Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement

Technical/Functional Skills

Work experience in more than one location or area of work.

Excellent writing and editorial skills with good attention to detail and ability to write for different audiences using different communication media.

Excellent capacity in written and oral communications in English is indispensable; working knowledge of Spanish or French is an advantage.

Ability to work in an international team and respect tight deadlines.

Familiarity with agriculture/food security and climate change issues are desirable.

Knowledge of and working experience in international climate change negotiations is an asset.

Level, extent and relevance of past experience with editorial work on climate change issues

Extent and relevance of written publication record, including reports, policy briefs, working papers, journal articles.

Please note that all candidates should adhere to FAO Values of Commitment to FAO, Respect for All and Integrity and Transparency

We do our best to provide you the most accurate info, but closing dates may be wrong on our site. Please check on the recruiting organization’s page for the exact info. Candidates are responsible for complying with deadlines and are encouraged to submit applications well ahead.

Apply here