Climate Change Specialist, Consultant, FAO – Rome

Organization: FAO – Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Location: Rome (Italy)
Grade: Consultant – Contractors Agreement – Consultancy
Occupational Groups:
- Environment
- Meteorology, Geology and Geography
- Climate Change
Closing Date: 2020-09-10
Organizational Setting
|The Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment (OCB), assists member countries in their responses towards the challenge of climate change, including the mitigation of climate change, as well as the development of adaptive capacities of agriculture, fisheries and forestry to the effects of climate change. It provides a coordination role on climate change and related climate smart agriculture issues. The Office also serves as the focal point for a multidisciplinary and global approach to bioenergy as well as undertaking work and providing support and guidance on tenure issues.
Reporting Lines
The Climate change Specialist will work under the overall supervision of the OCB Director, the OCB Team Leader and/or the direct supervision of a relevant Officer.
Technical Focus
In close coordination with the MICCA Programme Management team, the consultant will support the implementation of MICCA’s on-going projects including, but not limited:
GCP /GLO/880/CBT\: Global capacity-building towards enhanced transparency in the AFOLU sector (CBIT-AFOLU)
GCP /GLO/890/GER(BMZ)\: Enhancing country capacity for NDC implementation in the agriculture sectors
GCP /GLO/998/GER\: Supporting the implementation of the Koronivia Join Work on Agriculture roadmap
GCP /GLO/992/JPN\: Supporting the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture\: enhanced capacities and knowledge sharing
GCP /GLO/921/GQC\: Strengthening National Adaptation Planning capacities for Food Security and Nutrition
GCP /GLO/966/GER\: Advancing the knowledge exchange platform for the agriculture and land sector under climate change
Topics for technical focus include\: Climate change adaptation and mitigation (CCAM), Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and National Adaptation Plans (NAPs), Climate policy including Koronivia and the Paris Agreement, Enhanced Transparency Framework (ETF), GHG reporting.
Tasks and responsibilities
|The incumbent will support the MICCA Programme team, carrying out the following tasks\:
Knowledge Management
Outreach
Technical Quality Assurance
CANDIDATES WILL BE ASSESSED AGAINST THE FOLLOWING
Minimum Requirements
- Advanced degree in climate change policy, environmental studies, development studies, agricultural policy, or closely related field.
- Minimum 5 years of relevant experience of working in climate change adaptation and mitigation issues. Experience with UN agencies is preferable.
- Working knowledge of English and limited knowledge of Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian or Spanish
FAO Core Competencies
- Results Focus
- Teamwork
- Communication
- Building Effective Relationships
- Knowledge Sharing and Continuous Improvement
Technical/Functional Skills
- Work experience in more than one location or area of work.
- Excellent writing and editorial skills with good attention to detail and ability to write for different audiences using different communication media.
- Excellent capacity in written and oral communications in English is indispensable; working knowledge of Spanish or French is an advantage.
- Ability to work in an international team and respect tight deadlines.
- Familiarity with agriculture/food security and climate change issues are desirable.
- Knowledge of and working experience in international climate change negotiations is an asset.
- Level, extent and relevance of past experience with editorial work on climate change issues
- Extent and relevance of written publication record, including reports, policy briefs, working papers, journal articles.
