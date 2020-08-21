Marketing Analyst, Investor Relations, New Forests – Sydney

New Forests (www.newforests.com.au) seeks a qualified candidate for the position of Marketing Analyst. In this role you will be primarily responsible for supporting the New Forests’ Investor Relations team deliver the company’s global marketing strategy with institutional investors, with a specific focus on sustainable plantation forestry investment. In the immediate term this role will support the closing of a high ESG impact fund as part of New Forest’s Asian strategy. In the near term you will support development and execution of a high quality marketing program for prospective investors for New Forests’ strategies in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and the United States.

New Forests is an investment management business offering leading edge strategies in forestry, land management, and conservation. Our business mission is to manage sustainable landscapes for production and conservation and to generate shared value for our clients and the communities where we operate. Founded in 2005, we offer institutional investors dedicated investment strategies in the United States, Australia‐New Zealand, and Southeast Asia and have over AUD 5.6 billion in assets under management. We manage sustainable timber plantations, natural forests, forest carbon projects, rural land, and processing infrastructure. New Forests is headquartered in Sydney with offices in San Francisco, Singapore, New Zealand and Melbourne.

More specifically, you will also be responsible for:

• Assisting with co-ordination of processes associated with raising capital for our global business. This will involve assisting senior team members manage interactions with prospective investors, developing and maintaining a program of activities (e.g. scheduling calls/meetings, preparing call/meeting notes, required outreach, organising due diligence & field trips, management of investor/marketing information in CRM).

• Identifying and evaluating potential institutional and impact investment clients through the implementation of the marketing strategy. This will require working closely with the Director Investor Relations & the Investor Relations team to develop methods of outreach, assist with marketing approaches, producing regular reports on outreach, supporting follow up and information sharing with prospects.

• Supporting New Forests’ brand development and contributing to the marketing strategy through creation and editing of various marketing collateral (e.g. presentation materials, flyers etc). You will also assist the team with development of due diligence and marketing materials supporting the branding of investment products being offered to institutional investors.

• Assisting the Investor Services team with event coordination e.g. managing a list of potential marketing events, organising marketing materials for such events, developing a targeted prospecting list & background information for event participants; other tasks relevant to conference planning & management.

We are looking for candidates with:

• 3-5 years’ experience working with institutional investors in wholesale product marketing and client relationship management.

• Direct institutional funds marketing experience, an advantage.

• Excellent project management capability along with excellent organisational skills related to time and project management. A true “task master”.

• Minimum Bachelor’s degree in business, economics, finance, liberal arts or equivalent.

• Experience working in alternative assets (e.g. timber, agriculture, infrastructure, real estate, private equity) and/or impact investing and sustainability, an advantage.

• Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.

• Excellent writing skills with ability to work with other people in New Forests to develop marketing materials in a timely and quality manner.

• Superior attention to detail.

• Experience working as part of a team where the focus is co-ordinating follow ups on tasks and information.

• Ability to work with colleagues across time zones and geographies and work well under pressure and deadlines.

• A demonstrated and knowledgeable interest in sustainability and responsible investment.

• High degree of proficiency in Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Excel).

• Confidence and ability to express opinions and views, as appropriate, and not be daunted by working with senior/executive team members.

What can we offer?

Our environment is busy and supportive, and the team is professional but relaxed. If you join us, you would be joining a growing, fast paced business which is an environmental and sustainable leader in forestry investment. You will also be working with professionals who are passionate about their work!

To apply, please provide your resume and cover letter, explaining your interest and qualifications for the position, in PDF format, to careers@newforests.com.au

Phone calls will not be accepted.

New Forests is an Equal Opportunity Employer who values diversity and inclusion. We offer flexible working arrangements to all employees to support their work/life balance.