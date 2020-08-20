Climate Policy Analyst, Open Societies Foundation – Brussels

Climate Policy Analyst – Open Society European Policy Institute

Competitive Salary + Excellent Benefits

Fixed-Term until December 2021

Brussels

Do you want to help make the world a better place with your experience of climate justice analysis and EU-level advocacy? We’re seeking a Climate Policy Analyst based in Brussels to support the advocacy of The Open Society European Policy Institute (OSEPI) in promoting climate justice objectives in the EU.

You will have a strong track record of researching and publishing analysis that supports advocacy, an in-depth knowledge of how EU policies and legislation are shaped, as well as a broad understanding of the challenges posed by the climate transition for open societies. You will work as part of a small team, reporting directly to the Head of Climate Advocacy.

The Open Society Foundations work to build vibrant and inclusive democracies whose governments are accountable and open to the participation of all people. We are active in more than 120 countries, making us the world’s largest private funder of independent groups working for justice, democratic governance, and human rights.

OSEPI is the EU policy and advocacy branch of the Open Society Foundations network, based in Brussels. OSEPI works to influence and inform decision-making on EU laws, policy, funding, and external action to maintain and promote open societies in Europe and beyond. Climate advocacy is a new dimension of the Open Society Foundations’ work in Brussels and will involve developing advocacy to promote an effective, just, and inclusive transition to a zero-carbon economy.

As a Climate Policy Analyst for the Open Society European Policy Institute, you will:

Monitor and analyse developments in EU climate policies and politics that are relevant to OSEPI’s strategy and develop alternative evidence-based policies;

Develop, execute, and revise advocacy strategies to advance towards OSF’s goals for EU climate policy, including creating associated budgets and work-plans;

Represent OSEPI to key stakeholders in the EU institutions and member-state governments, including in public events and policy debates;

Publish high-quality analysis of climate and environmental policy developments in influential media as well as for internal purposes;

Coordinate advocacy positions within OSF, collaborating with colleagues who are making grants and conducting litigation to gather evidence and build positions;

Build and maintain broad coalitions for influence, including advocacy support to OSEPI partners in the OSF network and partners in the field;

Manage and successfully deliver research and advocacy projects.

What we are looking for:

Seven to ten years of professional experience, with a proven track record of research and analysis in support of, and conducting, advocacy;

Excellent knowledge of the European Union and public policy, including institutions, actors, processes, and policies;

Excellent understanding of recent climate policy developments;

A strong grasp of the interaction between climate policy and other policies, including economic, financial, digital, fundamental rights, justice and rule of law, and EU external policies;

Well established network with key stakeholders in the EU institutions, across all political affiliations; demonstrated ability to build, maintain and lead effective advocacy coalitions;

Excellent written and spoken communication in English.

What we offer:

The opportunity to effect significant policy change in the public interest from a well-established advocacy player in Brussels;

Ample opportunities to learn and grow, from annual professional development allowances to onsite trainings and brown bag lunches with visiting experts;

Top-notch benefits and perks designed for your well-being and a healthy work-life balance. With some variability according to location, this includes generous time off, flexible work arrangements, employer-paid health insurance, generous retirement savings plan, progressive paid parental leave, reproductive and family planning support, sabbatical opportunities, and much more;

A commitment to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace that enables everyone to bring their full self to work and make a positive impact on the world.

If this sounds like the position you have been looking for, please submit your CV and cover letter via our website, together with your most compelling piece of analysis of EU climate policy developments. We look forward to learning more about you.

Closing date: 1 September 2020.

We aim to build an inclusive workforce that is reflective of the populations we support, and actively seek applications from those who are marginalized and underrepresented. We are committed to providing reasonable accommodations to applicants and colleagues with disabilities.

