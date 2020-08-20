Senior Manager, Department of Energy and Climate Policy, BDI – Brussels

The BDI is the umbrella organisation of German industry and industry-related service providers. It represents 40 industrial sector federations and has 15 regional offices in the German federal states. The BDI speaks for more than 100,000 private enterprises employing around 8 million people.

Industry is the basis of the German economy and plays a decisive role in determining the future competitiveness of our country. The BDI relays the interests of German industry to political representatives in Germany, Europe and worldwide.

The BDI is currently looking for suitable candidates to fill the position as a Senior Manager (w/m/d) for the department Energy and Climate Policy for its Representation in Brussels.

Tasks

Representation of the BDI to European institutions (commission, parliament, council);

Monitoring of current political developments, regular internal reportings and analysis focussing on energy and climate policy, in particular on the „European Green Deal“;

Coordination of content, development of political positions and organisation of projects with European partner associations and the European umbrella organisation BusinessEurope;

Content-related coordination with the member associations and companies;

Organisation of discussions focussing on energy and climate issues with participation of the European institutions;

Preparation of bilateral talks of BDI executives with commission and members of parliament;

Responsibility for certain European issues in the respective fields.

Experience/Skills

Master’s degree or Diploma in political science, European studies, economics, law or related area, ideally focussing on energy and climate policy;

Preferably relevant experience in the respective fields in an international environment, e.g. EU institutions, representations etc.;

Strong interest in political engagements;

Good analytical skills;

Excellent communications skills and experience in moderation of committees and meetings;

Teamplayer with a strong ability to work independently;

High service orientation;

Experience in organising and implementing projects;

Excellent levels of written and spoken German and English, ideally good level in French.

Additional Information

HR Manager: Ms. Julia Schütt, Phone: +49 (0)30 2028 1601.

Please submit your application via the following link: https://bdi-jobs.softgarden.io/job/5635582?l=de.

Application should contain

Cover letter in German indicating why you would like to join the BDI;

CV in German or English;

Qualifications/work references, if available.

