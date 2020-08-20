Senior Carbon Trader, Vattenfall – Hamburg

Our presence in the Emissions market has always been significant and we aim at keeping our talent pool strong. You will be the prime contact on Emissions related trading business whist keeping in touch with our Trading analyst.
Your job as a Senior Carbon Trader:
- Trading the European Carbon market with the aim of generating Prop PnL;
- Be the driving force in Carbon related topics within BU Trading and laying out the desk view and plans for future positions;
- Analyse the market both fundamentally as well as technically to generate trading ideas. This may also be done jointly with our Trading Analysts;
- Develop and execute trading strategies, also in cooperation with other traders/analysts/desks.
Your profile as a Senior Carbon Trader:
- Proven track record of profitable carbon trading with a minimum of 5 years relevant experience;
- Solid technical trading as well as analytical skills;
- Deep understanding and experience in the whole energy complex;
- Team player and good communicator;
- Sound risk management;
- Decision-making authority and risk taking ability;
- Fluency in English (both written and spoken); additional languages advantageous;
- Result oriented, independent working method with high reliability and readiness to take on responsibility.
