Principal Consultant, Corporate Climate Strategies, South Pole – New York

The purpose of the Principal Consultant is to lead the development of corporate sustainability proposals and the implementation of highly complex mandates. The Principal Consultant focuses on the timely delivery of high quality consultancy advice on sustainability topics for US-based and international clients. The Principal Consultant is responsible for the overall supervision of proposals, projects, and teams. The Principal Consultant provides technical guidance to the project team and acts as the main point of contact towards the client. The Principal Consultant leverages their vast technical expertise to drive business development activities and generate new leads in the United States.

Main tasks & responsibilities:

● Lead the planning, management and execution of consulting mandates with necessary know-how and skill set to ensure the most efficient and highest quality implementation

● As a senior expert, provide supervision, guidance and technical leadership in international consulting mandates and proposals

● Develop new consulting business opportunities and closely collaborate with the Key Account Management Team

● Interact with and build relationships with our local and international clients, and contribute to the successful winning and timely delivery of consulting mandates

● Develop and improve specialised skills and knowledge linked to topics and services offered by South Pole

● Lead the development of thought leadership, South Pole’s services and products, marketing materials, and parts of our offerings within the practice

● Lead and directly manage small consultant teams

● Participate in business strategy and leadership relevant internal discussions to position our consulting activities within South Pole’s overall business and offering Topics of engagement may include: GHG accounting and disclosure, climate change mitigation, Science Based Targets (SBTs), risk assessment and TCFD, materiality assessment, energy efficiency, Life Cycle Analysis (LCA), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), renewable energy strategy, etc.

Requirements:

Essential –

● University Degree, ideally at a Master’s level or higher in a sustainability-related field

● Relevant work experience (the expectation is 10-15 years) at least partly in corporate consulting

● Sound understanding of environmental sustainability challenges in multinational companies

● Specific consultancy experience in:

○ strategy consulting

○ consultancy for corporate clients, particularly in topics related to sustainability, risk and opportunities assessment, carbon management and disclosure, energy efficiency/renewable energy strategy, plastics, etc.

○ driving change within corporates and through the value chain

○ communication to senior decision makers (such as C-Suite) and across a range of stakeholders

● Ability to manage and supervise highly complex sustainability advisory mandates and to guide and coordinate project teams in a multi-stakeholder and multi-geographies/international context

● Ability to fully manage client/stakeholder interaction and contract negotiations

● Ability to navigate ambiguity and lead teams through complex organizations and challenges

● Wide network of potential clients, collaborators or other relevant stakeholders in the US

● Commercial skills and good business sense to be able to identify and seize opportunities in a challenging and competitive market environment

● Leadership and strategic management experience

● Excellent oral and written skills in English

● Excellent interpersonal and communication skills

Desirable –

● Practical experience in change management and sustainability strategy development

● Practical experience in other sustainability and CSR topics

● Several years of management consultancy experience e.g. at a big-4 firm

What we offer:

At South Pole, we care about our employees as much as we care about the planet. South Pole is not just an employer, we are a Team. South Pole does not just offer people a job, we offer you a career. By joining our team, you will find strong purpose and deep meaning in everything you do. You will have the chance to make a real difference for our clients and for the planet, working alongside a passionate team of like-minded colleagues, while building your knowledge/skills and developing your career in a fun, dynamic, international and fast-growing organisation.

We’re a planet of 7.5 billion unique and different people. We all have a contribution to make; South Pole is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, national origin, marital status or disability. Our recruitment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need.

APPLY HERE