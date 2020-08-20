EU must review ETS accounting rules for biomass, scientists say
Published 15:49 on August 20, 2020 / Last updated at 15:49 on August 20, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
A European scientist association has called on the EU to factor in the full lifecycle of emissions from wood pellets under the ETS, a move that could drastically increase costs for biomass-burning utilities such as RWE, Uniper, and Vattenfall.
