EMEA > UPDATE – EU expects ETS registry to return on Friday, security breach ruled out

UPDATE – EU expects ETS registry to return on Friday, security breach ruled out

Published 11:38 on August 20, 2020  /  Last updated at 17:17 on August 20, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The EU ETS registry system is expected to be repaired and back online on Friday, the European Commission said in a note Thursday in response to an outage that has prevented physical trade in carbon units.

(Updates with details, comments from EEX)

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software