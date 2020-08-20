Western Australia targets national parks for carbon projects
Published 10:09 on August 20, 2020 / Last updated at 10:09 on August 20, 2020 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
The Western Australian government has launched an initiative to attract investment in projects that can cut emissions and earn carbon credits in the state’s national parks and reserves as part of its COVID-19 recovery plan.
