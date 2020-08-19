Internship, Climate and Development (II), NewClimate Institute – Berlin

Position: Internship in the area of Climate and Development (R-IN2007)Period: 3 months, longer period possible if mandatory part of study program; full time – 40 hours per week. : Internship in the area of Climate and Development (R-IN2007): 3 months, longer period possible if mandatory part of study program; full time – 40 hours per week. Start date: Starting as soon as possible. Location: Berlin, Germany Deadline: As soon as possible. Position will be closed when suitable candidate is found.

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute (www.newclimate.org) is a think tank with offices in Cologne and Berlin. We are a team of researchers and policy advisors with long experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs, and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for positive impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness.

The internship

NewClimate Institute regularly works with motivated Master’s degree students, interested in a career in sustainable development and climate policy, who may join the NewClimate Institute team for an internship of 3 months (longer period possible if mandatory part of study program). For this position, we are seeking a candidate to support our ongoing facilitation of the political dialogue and implementation of activities supporting the energy transition (from fossil fuels to renewable energy systems) in Southeast Asia (Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines).

Possible tasks may include:

Review climate and energy-relevant policy developments in the project’s focus countries.

Prepare project-specific research documents, datasets, presentations, and memos to support project staff, external partners, or international stakeholders.

Support daily organisational and coordination tasks within the project consortium, by staying up-to-date with project developments and the individual workstreams in country teams.

General project support (ad-hoc coordination and meeting tasks, desk research on different sectors/ topics, contributions to presentations, reports etc.).

The internship will be remunerated. Actual conditions depend on qualification of the candidate.

The preferred candidate is a motivated Master’s degree student with a high degree of responsibility and an independent working style, and a deep interest in the field of energy policy, ideally with some understanding of different types of energy systems and technologies, and/or sector expertise.

Essential requirements:

Enrolment in a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field of study with a focus on renewable energy (management, systems, engineering), political science, environmental studies, climate change, sustainable development or related topic for the duration of the internship.

Quick learning ability and openness to delve into different climate and energy-related topics.

Interest and competence in conducting qualitative analysis (political economy, geopolitics).

Proficient coordination, organisation, and management skills.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Languages: Excellent English skills in both speaking and writing, other ASEAN languages (e.g. Thai/Siamese, Vietnamese, Filipino, Bahasa Indonesia) are an advantage.

Eligibility for internships in Germany.

Application procedure