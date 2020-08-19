Internship, Climate and Development (I), NewClimate Institute – Berlin

Position: Internship in the area of Climate and Development (R-IN2006)Period: 3 months, longer period possible if mandatory part of study program; full time – 40 hours per week. : Internship in the area of Climate and Development (R-IN2006): 3 months, longer period possible if mandatory part of study program; full time – 40 hours per week. Start date: Starting as soon as possible. Location: Berlin, Germany Deadline: 31 August 2020

NewClimate Institute

NewClimate Institute (www.newclimate.org) is a think tank with offices in Cologne and Berlin. We are a team of researchers and policy advisors with long experience in supporting the international climate negotiations and associated national and international processes. Through our policy-oriented research and capacity building we help international organisations, national governments, NGOs, and other actors to find and implement solutions to the global climate change challenge. NewClimate’s key motivating values are to strive for positive impact, whilst enjoying our work and a positive team spirit built on openness, trust and inclusiveness.

The internship

NewClimate Institute regularly works with motivated Master’s degree students, interested in a career in sustainable development and climate policy, who may join the NewClimate Institute team for an internship of 3 months (longer period possible if mandatory part of study program). For this position, we are seeking a candidate to support the research in our project “Deep Decarbonisation in Latin America”, with a focus on creating the enabling conditions to align finance flows with low-carbon development pathways in selected Latin American countries.

Possible tasks may include:

Support the development and implementation of an investment framework to assess general conduciveness to investment as well as policy and regulatory frameworks supporting a low-carbon transition in our partner countries Argentina, Brazil and Peru.

Literature review and data collection on topics related to financial instruments, policies and measures to attract public and private investment or development of low-carbon sector investment portfolios (still to be defined).

Support development of research outputs and stakeholder engagement processes.

General project support (ad-hoc desk research on different sectors/ topics, contributions to presentations, reports etc.).

The internship will be remunerated. Actual conditions depend on qualification of the candidate.

The preferred candidate is a motivated Master’s degree student with a high degree of responsibility and an independent working style, and a deep interest in the field of climate policy and climate finance, ideally with some understanding of different types of policy instruments and/or sector expertise.

Essential requirements:

Enrolment in a Master’s degree (or equivalent) in a relevant field of study with a focus on political science, environmental studies, climate change, sustainable development or related topic for the duration of the internship.

Quick learning ability and openness to delve into different climate-related topics.

Interest in working in a developing country context. Pre-existing knowledge and experience in the Latin American context is an advantage.

Interest and competence in conducting data analysis and developing research methods.

Good knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Languages: Proficient English skills in both speaking and writing, Spanish or Portuguese skills are a strong advantage.

Eligibility for internships in Germany.

Application procedure