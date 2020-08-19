California ETS watchdog aims to release design recommendations in October
Published 18:07 on August 19, 2020 / Last updated at 18:07 on August 19, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The California Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee (IEMAC) will publish its annual report this fall that is likely to provide state regulator ARB with additional suggestions on how to grapple with the allowance glut in its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme.
