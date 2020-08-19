RFS Market: RIN prices seesaw following Trump comments on biofuel waivers
Published 16:17 on August 19, 2020 / Last updated at 16:21 on August 19, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments
US biofuel credits (RINs) briefly rallied on Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump said he will speak to EPA officials regarding refiners’ applications for retroactive “gap filling” compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
US biofuel credits (RINs) briefly rallied on Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump said he will speak to EPA officials regarding refiners’ applications for retroactive “gap filling” compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.