RFS Market: RIN prices seesaw following Trump comments on biofuel waivers

Published 16:17 on August 19, 2020 / Last updated at 16:21 on August 19, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

US biofuel credits (RINs) briefly rallied on Wednesday morning after President Donald Trump said he will speak to EPA officials regarding refiners’ applications for retroactive “gap filling” compliance waivers under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).