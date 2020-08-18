Environment, Energy, and Climate Change Policy Manager, J-PAL Global – Cambridge, Mass./Remote

J-PAL is recruiting a Policy Manager with a focus on Environment, Energy, and Climate Change to contribute to its mission of promoting evidence-informed policy. This position will be remote until at least January 2021 due to COVID-19. Following that, the position will be based in Cambridge, MA at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or one of J-PAL’s Regional Offices in Africa (Cape Town, South Africa), Europe (Paris, France), Latin America & the Caribbean (Santiago, Chile), the Middle East and North Africa (Cairo, Egypt), South Asia (Delhi, India), or Southeast Asia (Jakarta, Indonesia).
The Policy and Communications Group plays a key role in translating research by J-PAL affiliated professors into actionable social and environmental policies around the world. Staff connect the dots between economics and policy and are passionate about working with organizations to inform policy. J-PAL’s Environment, Energy, and Climate Change (E2C2) sector measures the real-world impacts of energy and environmental policies, particularly on energy access, pollution reduction, and climate change mitigation and adaptation. Climate change disproportionately affects people living in poverty and threatens to reverse decades of progress in global poverty alleviation. In July 2020, J-PAL launched the King Climate Action Initiative (K-CAI), a new major research and policy initiative focused on combating climate change and poverty. Focusing on innovations that benefit people living in poverty, K-CAI will design, pilot, evaluate and scale technological and policy innovations to address these two interconnected global crises in collaboration with leaders in government, NGOs, the private sector, and climate and social scientists around the world.
Responsibilities
Your work requires a breadth of knowledge and a depth of understanding to support J-PAL’s growing policy efforts. As a Policy Manager, your primary tasks will involve managing the Environment, Energy, and Climate Change sector and working closely with K-CAI’s Project Director to manage the King Climate Action Initiative (K-CAI), as well as communication, analysis, and staff supervision.
- Sector and Initiative Management: Act as lead staff on J-PAL’s broader Environment, Energy, and Climate Change (E2C2) sector, and manage two associate-level staff within the sector. Through the sector’s King Climate Action Initiative (K-CAI), work with sector Co-Chairs Michael Greenstone (University of Chicago) and Kelsey Jack (UCSB), and Project Director Claire Walsh to manage research and scaling RFPs, support J-PAL regional offices in project generation and policy outreach, develop strategic partnerships with key climate policy stakeholders, raise funds for special initiatives, track progress against strategic goals, and organize events for research and policy stakeholders.
- Work with the Sector Chairs to write and update synthesis products (literature reviews, reports, policy briefs, blogs, op-eds) that describe the current state of knowledge and evidence on the effectiveness of various programs and policies in climate change mitigation, adaptation, pollution reduction, and energy access; and work with implementing organizations to develop new randomized evaluations on key questions at the nexus of climate change and poverty.
- K-CAI Regional Liaison: Serve as primary liaison between K-CAI and three of J-PAL’s regional offices (Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, North America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia).
- Communication: Build relationships with key partners in governments, NGOs, foundations and multilateral aid agencies worldwide, and present J-PAL’s work and research in the E2C2 sector. Write publications that “translate” J-PAL’s economic research into lessons for policymakers around the world. You will create materials for policy outreach, including policy insights and presentations, as well as other high-level deliverables, as requested by J-PAL senior staff and affiliates.
- Analysis: Conduct research and analysis for literature reviews, policy memos, grant proposals, and climate change sector-specific analysis projects. Collect and examine project implementation data to conduct cost-effectiveness analyses.
- Staff Supervision: As a manager, you will supervise and mentor Policy Associates on everything from work-life balance and writing tips, to career growth and professional development.
Professional Development
The Policy Group invests in your professional development. As a Policy Manager, you will learn, engage, travel, and grow.
Learn: J-PAL supports a culture of learning with opportunities to attend seminars and conferences. All J-PAL staff are also eligible to take the innovative online MITx MicroMasters credential in Data, Economics, and Development Policy (DEDP) free of charge.
Engage: Managers have the opportunity to work directly with J-PAL affiliated professors and directors by disseminating lessons learned to policymakers and practitioners. Managers also have the opportunity to TA or lecture at J-PAL’s capacity building sessions offered around the world.
Travel: Managers have the opportunity to travel to J-PAL’s regional offices and policy events worldwide.
Grow: Managers can expect to join a peer group eager to build institutional knowledge, focused on sharing and implementing best practices and lessons learned. In addition, managers receive one-on-one mentorship from senior J-PAL leadership and have the opportunity to work directly with affiliated professors.
Qualifications
- Your technical expertise, track record of work or interest in climate, environment, or energy policy, strong communication and organizational skills, and passion for translating research into action make you an ideal candidate for Policy Manager.
- Education: You hold a Master’s degree in any one of the following fields or a related field: public policy, economics, environmental economics, environmental policy, climate policy, international affairs, or global development, including coursework in microeconomics, econometrics, and development economics. You have a demonstrated interest in climate, energy, and environmental policy.
- Experience: You have 5 or more years of relevant and substantial work experience, with at least 1 year of experience working in a developing country preferred. Some of your work experience has focused on environment, energy, or climate change. You have a successful track record of managing junior staff.
- Skills: You are comfortable learning computer applications, including Salesforce. Knowledge of Chinese (Mandarin), French, Portuguese, Spanish, Bahasa Indonesia, or other languages spoken in our regions of work a plus.
- Communication: You are detail-oriented and have advanced writing skills. You understand how to communicate policy lessons from technical academic research in ways that policymakers and practitioners understand. You are precise, clear, and creative. Organization: You are a strategic thinker. You can handle multiple projects at once with little supervision, meet deadlines, and effectively manage your time, as well as others’.
- Attitude: You love learning. You are passionate about global climate and development policy and the rigorous research that informs it. You are self-motivated, work hard, and enjoy working in teams and managing others.
How to Apply
Ready to join a team of supportive, engaging, and fun colleagues? Apply now. In your application, please submit in one PDF document:
- Cover letter (outlining why you are interested in J-PAL and why you are qualified for this role)
- Resume Transcripts (unofficial transcripts allowed) for Undergraduate and Graduate
If you are applying to be based in the US at MIT
- please submit a short application via MIT’s human resources system. Visit http://jobs.mit.edu/external, search for job ID 18897 (Policy Manager, Environment, Energy, & Climate Change) and complete an application.
- Please also forward your completed application to global_policy_applications@povertyactionlab.org.
- Please note: Candidates wishing to be based at MIT must be legally authorized to work in the United States. This position is not eligible for any type of visa sponsorship.
If you are applying to be based in a J-PAL office in Chile, France, Egypt, India, Indonesia, or South Africa,
- Please apply to global_policy_applications@povertyactionlab.org.
- Please note: Candidates must be legally authorized to work in the country where they would like to be based (either Chile, France, Egypt, India, Indonesia, or South Africa).
Please apply by August 31, 2020. We will be reviewing applications on a rolling basis as we receive them. Short-listed applicants will be asked to complete a writing and technical exercise and a short Zoom/Skype interview. Finalists will be called for a second round of Zoom/Skype interviews.
Due to the volume of applications we receive, we will not be able to follow up individually with all applicants. For applicants who successfully advance to the final stage, we will require two recommendation letters. Letter writers should e-mail the recommendations from their professional or academic email address to global_policy_applications@povertyactionlab.org with the subject line “Recommendation Letter_ApplicantLastname_ApplicantFirstname.
J-PAL at MIT is an equal employment opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment and will not be discriminated against on the basis of race, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, religion, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, ancestry, or national or ethnic origin.