Environment, Energy, and Climate Change Policy Manager, J-PAL Global – Cambridge, Mass./Remote

J-PAL is recruiting a Policy Manager with a focus on Environment, Energy, and Climate Change to contribute to its mission of promoting evidence-informed policy. This position will be remote until at least January 2021 due to COVID-19. Following that, the position will be based in Cambridge, MA at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or one of J-PAL’s Regional Offices in Africa (Cape Town, South Africa), Europe (Paris, France), Latin America & the Caribbean (Santiago, Chile), the Middle East and North Africa (Cairo, Egypt), South Asia (Delhi, India), or Southeast Asia (Jakarta, Indonesia).

The Policy and Communications Group plays a key role in translating research by J-PAL affiliated professors into actionable social and environmental policies around the world. Staff connect the dots between economics and policy and are passionate about working with organizations to inform policy. J-PAL’s Environment, Energy, and Climate Change (E2C2) sector measures the real-world impacts of energy and environmental policies, particularly on energy access, pollution reduction, and climate change mitigation and adaptation. Climate change disproportionately affects people living in poverty and threatens to reverse decades of progress in global poverty alleviation. In July 2020, J-PAL launched the King Climate Action Initiative (K-CAI), a new major research and policy initiative focused on combating climate change and poverty. Focusing on innovations that benefit people living in poverty, K-CAI will design, pilot, evaluate and scale technological and policy innovations to address these two interconnected global crises in collaboration with leaders in government, NGOs, the private sector, and climate and social scientists around the world.

Responsibilities

Your work requires a breadth of knowledge and a depth of understanding to support J-PAL’s growing policy efforts. As a Policy Manager, your primary tasks will involve managing the Environment, Energy, and Climate Change sector and working closely with K-CAI’s Project Director to manage the King Climate Action Initiative (K-CAI), as well as communication, analysis, and staff supervision.

Sector and Initiative Management: Act as lead staff on J-PAL’s broader Environment, Energy, and Climate Change (E2C2) sector, and manage two associate-level staff within the sector. Through the sector’s King Climate Action Initiative (K-CAI), work with sector Co-Chairs Michael Greenstone (University of Chicago) and Kelsey Jack (UCSB), and Project Director Claire Walsh to manage research and scaling RFPs, support J-PAL regional offices in project generation and policy outreach, develop strategic partnerships with key climate policy stakeholders, raise funds for special initiatives, track progress against strategic goals, and organize events for research and policy stakeholders.

Work with the Sector Chairs to write and update synthesis products (literature reviews, reports, policy briefs, blogs, op-eds) that describe the current state of knowledge and evidence on the effectiveness of various programs and policies in climate change mitigation, adaptation, pollution reduction, and energy access; and work with implementing organizations to develop new randomized evaluations on key questions at the nexus of climate change and poverty.

K-CAI Regional Liaison: Serve as primary liaison between K-CAI and three of J-PAL’s regional offices (Africa, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, North America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia).

Communication: Build relationships with key partners in governments, NGOs, foundations and multilateral aid agencies worldwide, and present J-PAL’s work and research in the E2C2 sector. Write publications that “translate” J-PAL’s economic research into lessons for policymakers around the world. You will create materials for policy outreach, including policy insights and presentations, as well as other high-level deliverables, as requested by J-PAL senior staff and affiliates.

Analysis: Conduct research and analysis for literature reviews, policy memos, grant proposals, and climate change sector-specific analysis projects. Collect and examine project implementation data to conduct cost-effectiveness analyses.

Staff Supervision: As a manager, you will supervise and mentor Policy Associates on everything from work-life balance and writing tips, to career growth and professional development.

Professional Development

The Policy Group invests in your professional development. As a Policy Manager, you will learn, engage, travel, and grow.

Learn: J-PAL supports a culture of learning with opportunities to attend seminars and conferences. All J-PAL staff are also eligible to take the innovative online MITx MicroMasters credential in Data, Economics, and Development Policy (DEDP) free of charge.

Engage: Managers have the opportunity to work directly with J-PAL affiliated professors and directors by disseminating lessons learned to policymakers and practitioners. Managers also have the opportunity to TA or lecture at J-PAL’s capacity building sessions offered around the world.

Travel: Managers have the opportunity to travel to J-PAL’s regional offices and policy events worldwide.

Grow: Managers can expect to join a peer group eager to build institutional knowledge, focused on sharing and implementing best practices and lessons learned. In addition, managers receive one-on-one mentorship from senior J-PAL leadership and have the opportunity to work directly with affiliated professors.

Qualifications