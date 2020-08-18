Family Forest Carbon Program Account Manager, American Forest Foundation – Washington DC/Remote

Organization Overview

As a National NGO, the American Forest Foundation (AFF) is connecting family forest landowners with technical and financial assistance to better steward their land and achieve vital landscape-scale conservation impacts. Our mission is:

To ensure the sustainability of America’s family forests for present and future generations in conjunction with our strategic partners.

Position Overview

The American Forest Foundation is seeking a highly motivated candidate to help expand and grow the Family Forest Carbon Program (FFCP). Individuals and families own 36% of America’s forests – more than any other ownership group – and are critical to unlocking U.S. forests as a Natural Climate Solution. Were 20% of these lands to implement management activities that improved carbon sequestration and storage by 2030, their lands would sequester and store an additional 2 gigatons of CO2e over the balance of the century.

To make this possible, this innovative collaboration with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) has realized a vision wherein family-owned woodlands can successfully access revenue from carbon markets for stewardship activities. Previously, high costs of inventory and monitoring coupled with program requirements provided too significant a burden for small landowners to participate at any great scale. Our new program relies on a new, cutting-edge Improved Forest Management carbon accounting methodology which informs the program’s landscape-scale, performance-based approach quantified by the implementation of specific practices or forest management activities.

Critical to the initial success and subsequent expansion of the FFCP is its ability to secure unit-contingent offtake agreements with corporations, agencies, universities and others looking to address a portion of their emissions through the purchase of verified carbon credits. AFF is looking for a self-starter to spearhead outreach to and engagement of potential buyers in these unit-contingent offtake agreements. The FFCP Account Manager will work on behalf of the Family Forest Impact Foundation (FFIF), a subsidiary organization of AFF, through a Shared Service Agreement between AFF and FFIF. The goal of the FFCP Account Manager will be to secure long-term, unit-contingent offtake agreements between FFIF and a range of potential buyers. The FFCP Account Manager will work closely with the Director of Market Development, the FFCP Program Director, and the VP of Strategic Partnerships to:

Design and implement a professional sales program

Identify and qualify prospects

Develop relationships with decision makers at prospect companies

Propose mutually beneficial solutions to potential customers

Successfully close agreements at a pace and scale that enable the expansion of the FFCP

Work closely with our lead partner, TNC

Identify sales partnerships with other organizations to broaden the program’s reach

The candidate must be able to work both autonomously and collaboratively – taking a leading role in building a new sales effort, while also working to advance existing relationships established by TNC and AFF. A successful candidate will be enthusiastic about building a new program, and willing and able to adapt their approach as needed to achieve success.

If successful, the Account Manager will have the opportunity to build a sales team for the carbon program as it expands, and to build similar efforts for other AFF products (such as biodiversity and wildfire risk reduction) as they come online.

Essential Accountabilities/Responsibilities:

The primary functions of this position include, but are not limited to the following:

Working in collaboration with Director of Market Development and VP of Strategic Partnerships, design and implement a professional sales process that allows for: Accurate forecasting Real-time reporting of results Collaborative management of individual prospects and the sales pipeline as a whole

Being the primary sales lead for the program, building and managing a portfolio of approximately 100 prospects at various stages of the sales process

Managing the engagement of other AFF staff, including the CEO, the VP of Strategic Partnerships, the Director of Market Development, and the Director of the FFCP

Working closely with the Communications department of AFF to design communications strategies to attract new prospects, and maintain relationships with prospects over time through newsletters, mailing lists, etc.

Partnering with the Communications department to design and create materials (brochures, sales sheets, slide decks, etc.) that support the FFCP sales process while also advancing AFF’s institutional brand and relationships

Working in collaboration with the VP of Strategic Partnerships to: Manage our sales partnership with TNC Establish other sales partnerships as appropriate

Submitting, negotiating, and closing contracts for the purchase of FFCP credits

Oversee the implementation of a CRM system to enable the sales process

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university. A degree in business, communication, marketing or a related field strongly preferred. Five years of related experience required.

Required Specific Experience

Sales

Prospect management

Demonstrated ability to identify, qualify and cultivate prospects

Experience managing a sales process and team, specifically managing “up” to engage others part-time in the sales process

Experience working effectively with internal and external stakeholders

Ability to identify key metrics and track success.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively across teams.

Ability to thrive in a sales environment where the product is still being defined and adapted in response to product development and customer feedback

Proposing, negotiating and closing sales contracts

Experience in ecosystem services markets broadly, and carbon markets specifically, will be considered an advantage.

Required Personal Attributes

Both personable and flexible with the ability to work under pressure and adapt based on what is learned through experience

A sound work ethic with the ability to act both independently and as part of a team

Strong initiative; a self-starter with tenacity, resilience, and high energy

Ability to thrive in a collaborative environment

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to interact with a wide variety of constituencies, including co-workers, business and community leaders, partners, donors, board members, volunteers, public officials, and the public at large, in a wide variety of settings

A client service orientation

Excellent organizational skills with attention to detail and the ability to effectively plan and problem solve

Results-oriented with a keen understanding of the steps necessary to achieve goals on deadline and within budget

Time management skills, with the ability to prioritize, coordinate and manage multiple priorities

Ability and willingness to travel as needed

As the FFCP team is on a voyage into the unknown, in service to a vision that goes beyond any one person or organization, the five pillars of Outward Bound serve as good descriptors for the personal attributes required along the way: An enterprising curiosity : a desire to deeply understand potential customers, their challenges, their passions, and the opportunities to deliver value to them. Tenacity in pursuit of goals ; a willingness to try, and fail, and learn, and try again. An indefatigable spirit ; a faith in one’s ability to ultimately succeed in spite of challenges, and a corresponding willingness to accept and learn from mistakes and failures. A readiness for sensible self-denial in pursuit of organizational goals: the ability to put the success of the program and the team ahead of one’s immediate, short-term objectives. Above all, compassion : for one’s customers, one’s partners, one’s co-workers; a belief that we are all in this together and a commitment to honor our collective efforts.



What’s Attractive to the Right Candidate?

You will work with all levels of the organization.

Your contributions and leadership will be appreciated. Our staff is passionate, dedicated, and good at what they do and will be deeply appreciative of your efforts to create and preserve an environment that is both fun and fair.

We offer a flexible work environment that respects your life outside of work.

AFF is financially sound

AFF offers a comprehensive and very competitive benefits package

The ideal candidate can be based in our Washington, DC national headquarters or home-based in other areas of the US with the ability to work remotely. Salary is commensurate with experience and it is combined with an attractive benefits package.

We are committed to creating a diverse work environment and proud to be an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, national origin, genetics, disability, age, veteran status, or any other basis protected by law.

Application Deadline: September 20, 2020

For more information on the American Forest Foundation, please submit your resume and cover letter at www.forestfoundation.org. Applicants are encouraged to apply prior to the deadline as interviews will be conducted as resumes are received. A candidate could be selected prior to the deadline. For more information on the American Forest Foundation, please visit www.forestfoundation.org. To apply, follow this link.