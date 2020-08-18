Hubei CO2 permit number swells as more firms brought in
Published 13:07 on August 18, 2020 / Last updated at 22:22 on August 18, 2020 / China, China's National ETS, China's Pilot Markets / No Comments
China’s Hubei province will issue 270 million CO2 allowances to its ETS participants for 2019, according to its newly released allocation plan, marking a significant jump from previous years as more than 30 new emitters are being brought into the scheme.
