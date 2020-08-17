ANALYSIS: Optimism grows about WCI Q3 auction sellout, though doubts persist
Published 22:32 on August 17, 2020 / Last updated at 00:38 on August 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
WCI market participants see encouraging demand signs ahead of Tuesday’s quarterly carbon allowance sale, but a majority still anticipate the California-Quebec auction will to fail to sell out again due to the impact of the coronavirus.
