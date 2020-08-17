California heatwave brings more CO2-intensive generation online ahead of WCI auction

Published 18:38 on August 17, 2020 / Last updated at 00:10 on August 18, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Hotter weather across California is pushing power consumption above pre-coronavirus levels and leading to rolling blackouts, with carbon-intensive sources making up a larger share of the grid, according to California Independent System Operator (CAISO) data.