Trader, Environmental Commodities, First Climate Markets – Frankfurt

Published 12:14 on August 17, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:14 on August 17, 2020  /  Job Postings  /  No Comments

Organization (Name/Acronym/Homepage): First Climate Markets AG Position (Title/Department/Project): Trader Environmental Commodities (m/f/x)
  • Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements:
  • You have successfully completed a university degree or comparable education and have at least 2 years of professional experience with a focus on renewable energy either in the energy industry or from a broker position.
  • You have already gained experience with sourcing of different kinds of renewable energy certificates, e.g. green energy, biogas.
  • You are customer-focused and bring skills in sales and presentation.
  • You are a proactive and structured team player with a high degree of responsibility and entrepreneurial thinking
  • Proficiency in English is essential, German or any other languages are a plus.

