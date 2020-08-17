Key Account Manager, Climate Neutral, Green Energy, First Climate Markets – Frankfurt
Published 2020-08-17
- Organization (Name/Acronym/Homepage): First Climate Markets AG
- Position (Title/Department/Project): Key Account Manager (m/f/x) Climate Neutral, Green Energy
- Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements:
- You have successfully completed a university degree or comparable education and have at least 3 years of professional experience with a focus on carbon neutrality or renewable energy either in the industry sector or at a management consultancy.
- You bring skills in client focus, sales and presentation.
- You are a proactive and structured team player with a high degree of responsibility and entrepreneurial thinking.
- Proficiency in German and English are essential, any other languages are a plus.
- Your Web Address for this Job Posting: https://www.firstclimate.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/First-Climate-Markets-AG_Key-Account-Manager.pdf
- Date (Deadline for Application/Starting Date): 30 September 2020
- Duty Station (City/ies and Country/ies): Bad Vilbel, Frankfurt/Main (Germany)
- Contact Information (Name, Address, City, Country, ZIP/Postal Code, Phone, Fax, Email): First Climate Markets AG, Daniel Lippok, Industriestraße 10, 61118 Bad Vilbel, Germany, E-Mail: careers@firstclimate.com