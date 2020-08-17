Job Postings > Key Account Manager, Climate Neutral, Green Energy, First Climate Markets – Frankfurt

Key Account Manager, Climate Neutral, Green Energy, First Climate Markets – Frankfurt

  • Organization (Name/Acronym/Homepage): First Climate Markets AG
  • Position (Title/Department/Project): Key Account Manager (m/f/x) Climate Neutral, Green Energy
  • Term, Experience Level, Special Requirements:
  • You have successfully completed a university degree or comparable education and have at least 3 years of professional experience with a focus on carbon neutrality or renewable energy either in the industry sector or at a management consultancy.
  • You bring skills in client focus, sales and presentation.
  • You are a proactive and structured team player with a high degree of responsibility and entrepreneurial thinking.
  • Proficiency in German and English are essential, any other languages are a plus.

