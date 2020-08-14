Emitters and speculators keep California carbon positions steady ahead of Q3 auction

Published 22:37 on August 14, 2020 / Last updated at 22:37 on August 14, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Compliance and financial entities held their California Carbon Allowance (CCA) positions mostly flat ahead of next week’s WCI auction, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.