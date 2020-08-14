China > CN Markets: Pilot market data for week ending Aug. 14, 2020

CN Markets: Pilot market data for week ending Aug. 14, 2020

Published 14:01 on August 14, 2020  /  Last updated at 14:01 on August 14, 2020  /  China, China's Pilot Markets  /  No Comments

Closing prices, ranges and volumes for China's regional pilot carbon markets this week.

 

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software