Brazilian legislators overturn Bolsonaro veto to slash RenovaBio credit tax  

Published 23:17 on August 13, 2020  /  Last updated at 23:59 on August 13, 2020  /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, South & Central  /  No Comments

Income from the sale of Brazilian biofuel credits under the country’s RenovaBio programme will face a much lower tax rate after lawmakers on Wednesday quashed a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro.

