Brazilian legislators overturn Bolsonaro veto to slash RenovaBio credit tax
Published 23:17 on August 13, 2020 / Last updated at 23:59 on August 13, 2020 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, South & Central / No Comments
Income from the sale of Brazilian biofuel credits under the country’s RenovaBio programme will face a much lower tax rate after lawmakers on Wednesday quashed a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro.
Income from the sale of Brazilian biofuel credits under the country’s RenovaBio programme will face a much lower tax rate after lawmakers on Wednesday quashed a veto by President Jair Bolsonaro.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.