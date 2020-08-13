EMEA > Utility RWE reports 30% drop in H1 thermal power output while advancing hedging

Utility RWE reports 30% drop in H1 thermal power output while advancing hedging

Published 12:12 on August 13, 2020  /  Last updated at 12:14 on August 13, 2020  /  EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

Germany-based utility RWE saw its ETS-covered thermal output drop by almost a third in H1, it said in quarterly financial results on Thursday, matching an EU-wide trend of big-emitting generators bearing the brunt of the coronavirus-linked demand drop.

