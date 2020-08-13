Utility RWE reports 30% drop in H1 thermal power output while advancing hedging
Published 12:12 on August 13, 2020 / Last updated at 12:14 on August 13, 2020 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
Germany-based utility RWE saw its ETS-covered thermal output drop by almost a third in H1, it said in quarterly financial results on Thursday, matching an EU-wide trend of big-emitting generators bearing the brunt of the coronavirus-linked demand drop.
Germany-based utility RWE saw its ETS-covered thermal output drop by almost a third in H1, it said in quarterly financial results on Thursday, matching an EU-wide trend of big-emitting generators bearing the brunt of the coronavirus-linked demand drop.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.