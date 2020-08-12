Climate Policy Coordinator, The Nature Conservancy – Belem, Brazil

A LITTLE ABOUT US

Founded in 1951, the Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. One of our core values is our commitment to diversity. Therefore, we strive for a globally diverse and culturally competent workforce. Working in 72 countries, including all 50 United States, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter. TNC has systems thinking as a core competence and takes a system transformation approach to drive conservation results at a scale and urgency that the planet requires. In Latin America our business model is to drive a systems transformation process through a platform approach in selected geographies at an appropriate scale to address the major conservation priorities of the region. In Brazil those geographies are the Mantiqueira region in the Atlantic Forest, the Araguaia Basin in the Cerrado and the State of Pará in the Amazon.

YOUR POSITION WITH TNC

Tackling Climate Change is one of The Nature Conservancy’s priorities in its Shared Conservation Agenda. The Climate Policy Coordinator is responsible for the overall planning, coordination and implementation of a comprehensive climate program contributing to elevate natural climate solutions in the climate agenda and promoting the low carbon economy. Considering the centrality of land-use change to the climate agenda in country, the Climate Policy Coordinator oversees all aspects of the carbon markets and policies related to conservation, forest restoration and climate in Brazil. S/he provides strategic leadership and support for the Conservancy’s conservation planning work and establishes overall conservation priorities for climate issues and coordinates with the other strategies’ coordinators and the Conservation Program Director to integrate this theme in the TNC Brazil Business Unit, also in close collaboration with TNC global and regional climate initiatives. The Climate Policy Coordinator will respond to the External Affairs Manager.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

The Climate Policy Coordinator serves as contact to government agencies, corporate sector, other conservation organizations, foundations and the academic community. S/he may represent TNC in climate coalitions and or collaborative platforms and/or multi stakeholder collective initiatives . S/he may play a leading role in cultivation and stewardship for the program. The Climate Policy Coordinator disseminates best practices, provides training and analyses to best implement organizational measures of success, and develop key partnerships with public & private organizations. S/he establishes the Conservancy as a major conservation partner within the Climate agenda in country, defines conservation priorities, may leads and manages team which supports and improves conservation efforts, and builds strategic, policy, and markets capacity in the BU.

RESPONSIBILITIES AND SCOPE

Geographic/programmatic size and scope is that of a large, complex business unit, multiple small to mid-sized business units, division/regional or a large program area spanning parts of multiple states/divisions.

Plan and direct work on climate markets and policies initiatives and projects.

Recruit and supervise staff and interns as needed or as funding is available.

Responsible for performance management, training, and development.

Ability and willingness to travel frequently and on short notice, sometimes on weekends.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

BA/BS degree and experience in climate policy, carbon markets, carbon projects, REDD+ schemes, carbon certification standards, or another related field of study and related work experience in conservation combined.

Experience in management/supervision of multi-disciplinary teams.

Experience working with current trends and practices in climate issues.

Experience influencing, developing and implementing conservation policy and plans at the state or country level.

Supervisory experience, including motivating, leading, setting objectives and managing performance.

Fluency in Portuguese and good working knowledge of spoken and written in English.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS

Fundraising experience, including identifying donor prospects and donor cultivation.

Knowledge of Brazil’s environmental and climate policies and negotiations on international climate agreements.

Knowledge and experience of successful advocacy strategies at federal and or state level in Brazil.

Communicating clearly via written, spoken, and graphical means in English and other relevant languages (Spanish) is desired.

Experience in influencing international negotiations.

Manages for leveraging across differences.

Knowledge on environmental and climate policies for the Amazon and Public Administration.

Meet deadlines.

Strong team player who can build relationships and work collaboratively across the organization and with Conservancy partners

Strong negotiation skills.

Well organized and self-directed; politically savvy and a team player.

Experience influencing, developing and implementing conservation policy and plans at the state or country level.

Experience with financial management of a large program.

Good communicating skills both in writing and verbally.

Politically savvy and experienced in partnership development (partners, community, government) and institutional representation.

High energy, forward thinking, creative individual with high ethical standards.

Apply here