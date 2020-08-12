Americas > Business group calls for offset provisions, EITE protections in BC climate strategy 

Business group calls for offset provisions, EITE protections in BC climate strategy 

Published 23:09 on August 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:51 on August 13, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, Carbon Taxes, International, New Market Mechanisms  /  No Comments

The British Columbia government should feature carbon offsets as part of the province’s climate strategy and include protections for emissions-intensive, trade-exposed (EITE) industries that other countries and jurisdictions incorporate in their CO2 pricing approaches, an association of some 250 businesses said in a report published Tuesday.

