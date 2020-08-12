Phillips 66 to convert San Francisco Refinery to renewable fuels production

Published 19:39 on August 12, 2020 / Last updated at 20:56 on August 12, 2020

Oil major Phillips 66 announced Wednesday the transition of its San Fransisco Rodeo Refinery from crude oil to renewable fuels in the coming years, a move that could reduce its compliance obligations in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme.