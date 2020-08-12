Wisconsin agency says waste facility caused violations at ARB-registered offset project

Published 22:54 on August 12, 2020 / Last updated at 00:52 on August 13, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A Wisconsin environmental agency concluded that violations at a dairy farm stemmed from a waste storage facility, rejecting the California-registered offset project owner’s assertions that a feed storage area led to the elevated ammonia levels, documents show.