Wisconsin agency says waste facility caused violations at ARB-registered offset project

Published 22:54 on August 12, 2020  /  Last updated at 00:52 on August 13, 2020  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

A Wisconsin environmental agency concluded that violations at a dairy farm stemmed from a waste storage facility, rejecting the California-registered offset project owner’s assertions that a feed storage area led to the elevated ammonia levels, documents show.

A Wisconsin environmental agency concluded that violations at a dairy farm stemmed from a waste storage facility, rejecting the California-registered offset project owner's assertions that a feed storage area led to the elevated ammonia levels, documents show.

