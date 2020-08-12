California dishes out over 900k offsets as ARB tags more DEBs credits

California granted more than 900,000 new offset credits this week, with roughly a quarter designated as providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to data from regulator ARB released on Wednesday.