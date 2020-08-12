California dishes out over 900k offsets as ARB tags more DEBs credits
Published 22:46 on August 12, 2020 / Last updated at 22:53 on August 12, 2020 / Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, Mexico, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments
California granted more than 900,000 new offset credits this week, with roughly a quarter designated as providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to data from regulator ARB released on Wednesday.
California granted more than 900,000 new offset credits this week, with roughly a quarter designated as providing direct environmental benefits to the state (DEBs), according to data from regulator ARB released on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.