Quebec to alter post-2020 ETS reserve sale prices in alignment with California

Published 22:45 on August 11, 2020 / Last updated at 23:00 on August 11, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A Quebec draft regulation will see the province harmonise the post-2020 allowance reserve price tiers of its WCI-linked cap-and-trade programme with California’s approach and make other technical tweaks, according to documents posted Monday.