Manager of Carbon Solutions, Tasman Environmental Markets – Sydney

Job Details

Seniority Level: Mid-Senior level

Industry: Environmental Services

Employment Type: Full-time

Job Functions Business Development, Sales

Poised for significant growth with an enviable client base, this is an exciting opportunity to join Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM) in a senior role to connect business and consumers to act on climate change.

This is a unique opportunity to join TEM to have a substantial impact as businesses increasingly take voluntary action to act on climate change and develop zero net and carbon neutral goals. Our services and solutions are in high demand and we are trusted by our clients to manage their offset strategies over the long term.

We are looking for a highly motivated Manager of Carbon Solutions who can lead the engagement with existing and new clients to help develop and implement their approaches to climate neutrality and carbon offsetting.

TEM is an entrepreneurial business with big aspirations and is the largest buyer of carbon offsets in the Australian voluntary market with an expanding blue-chip client base. TEM is also rolling out our software as a service, BlueHalo, that is revolutionising the way we integrate into any reservation system or website booking/purchasing flow to calculate CO2 emissions and direct offset costs to selected projects.

Through TEM’s BlueHalo technology and carbon procurement expertise, we help our clients invest in premier carbon offset projects worldwide that deliver life-changing benefits to people and the planet.

The role will require an ability to understand client needs and establish new high-value, long term corporate partnership through selling TEM’s unique value proposition and developing innovative approaches to environmental leadership.

This position will report to Director of Partnerships and will be supported by a dynamic, passionate team and the systems and processes that can deliver world class carbon offsetting outcomes.

To be successful in this role you have a passion for and experience in corporate sustainability and business and climate change initiatives. You have over five years’ experience in client relationship management and in negotiating high-value contracts. You are commercially astute, have outstanding stakeholder relationship skills with the demonstrated ability to achieve outcomes autonomously and contribute to a fast-paced, ambitious team. Ideally you have a strong understanding of carbon markets and carbon offsetting with tertiary qualifications business, legal or environment/sustainability.

At TEM our core values include trust, excellence and mindfulness. We are recruiting for cultural fit and alignment of these values. We invest in our people, offer excellent rewards, a flexible working mode, a terrific team spirit and fun.

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Position: Manger of Carbon Solutions

Location: Melbourne or Sydney

Job Type: Full Time Fixed Term Contract

Organisational Context

Tasman Environmental Markets (TEM) connects business and consumers to take action on climate change. Through TEM’s BlueHalo technology and carbon procurement expertise, systems and processes we provide access to premier carbon offset projects worldwide that deliver life-changing benefits to people and the planet.

TEM is the largest buyer of carbon offsets in Australia and has an enviable client base. TEM is also rolling out our digital technology platform that is revolutionising the way we integrate into any reservation system or website booking/purchasing flow to calculate CO2 emissions and direct offset costs to selected projects.

Key Responsibilities

Play a key role in the relationship management and contractual obligations with exciting clients.

Lead the development of new client proposals and carbon neutral and carbon offsetting strategies across a range of sectors in corporate Australia.

Through relationship management, identify opportunities to expand and deepen services, such as BlueHalo with key partners.

Play a key role in creating bespoke portfolios of domestic and international carbon projects.

Present and represent TEM at conferences/events and develop key networking and marketing and business development initiatives.

Essential Criteria

Demonstrated passion for and experience in corporate sustainability and business and climate change initiates

5+ years recent experience in client relationship management

Commercial acumen and experience in negotiating contracts

Outstanding stakeholder relationship skills

Independent, well organised and self-motivated

Ability to work effectively under pressure and to tight deadlines

Desirable Criteria

Understanding of carbon markets and carbon offsetting

Qualifications, Education & Training Requirements

Tertiary qualifications business, legal or environment

Personal Attributes

A passion for implementing programs that have an environmental and social impact

Motivated self-starter able to quickly build rapport with a broad range of clients

Ability to manage multiple tasks concurrently and work effectively under pressure

Ability to achieve outcomes autonomously and contribute to a fast-paced, ambitious team

Optimistic, deadline driven, accountable, proactive and innovative

Desire to be part of an entrepreneurial business with big aspirations

HOW TO APPLY

Please send your application to careers@tem.com.au by 31 August 2020.

Please include the following two attachments: a cover letter/statements against the selection criteria (no more than 1.5 pages) and your resume (CV), including two referees.

For more information, visit www.tasmanenvironmental.com.au/manager-of-carbon-solutions