Transmission line delays added bullish pressure to Nova Scotia ETS auction -trader

Published 19:18 on August 7, 2020 / Last updated at 19:18 on August 7, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A delayed hydroelectric transmission line may have created tighter fundamentals in the Nova Scotia cap-and-trade market and led to the programme’s first auction settling 20% above the auction price floor, according a trader.