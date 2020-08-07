Big investors flag potential of carbon units to help green their portfolios

Carbon market allowances can be bought by financial institutions to help align their portfolios with the Paris Agreement, investors managing more than $16 trillion said this week in an endorsement that further boosts prospects for carbon as an asset class.