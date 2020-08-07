Senior Consultant, EU Policy & Sustainable Finance, ICF Next – Brussels

ICF helps its clients to consider the impacts of policy choices on the environment, climate, society, health and the economy. We offer research, analysis and programme management services to policymakers in the UK Government, European Commission and national governments around Europe. We provide decision-makers with evidence on impacts, advice on how policies are working and analysis of the likely effects of proposed policies. Our work involves technical analysis and modelling, including substantial, repeated service work under UK and EC programmes.

Our Energy and Climate team works extensively on improving energy efficiency and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions at national and international level. Our experts work at the intersection of policy and practice, helping government and commercial clients worldwide devise effective energy and climate strategies and deliver implementation programmes.

Projects We Are Currently Delivering Include

Implementing financial mechanisms to deploy innovative renewable energy and low carbon technologies at large-scale at both the EU and Member State level

Evaluating the impact of Green Bonds on supporting climate mitigation investments

Development of a Sustainable Green Bond framework for an EU Member State

Analysing investment needs in the EU to 2050 to achieve a climate-neutral economy

Competitiveness analyses of the European low carbon supply side industry

Managing a network that seeks to raise the importance of biodiversity in business and finance

Technical assistance to help EU Member States implement their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs)

Technical and economic analysis to underpin energy efficiency incentives

Ecodesign and labelling regulations for a wide range of energy-using products

Implementing grant support programmes for industrial energy efficiency and innovative, international climate policy technical assistance

We would like to add a Managing Consultant to the Energy and Climate team, specifically to contribute to and help support and manage the rapid growth of our highly successful EU policy and sustainable finance practice.

This recruitment is for environmental economists or financial analysts with >5 years post-graduate experience.

Responsibilities

Work as part of a multi-national, collaborative team of environmental economists, energy engineers and social scientists, often taking leadership roles to:

Win, manage and deliver energy and climate technical assistance contracts for private and public sector clients

Build and maintain relationships with key clients

Manage project teams and subcontractors, taking responsibility for meeting client needs within quality, time and cost constraints

Promote the company at client meetings, events, networking groups and through social media channels by providing thought leadership content on pertinent topics

Maintain appropriate records / uphold quality assurance integrity

Support business development activities

Basic Qualifications

Fluency in spoken and written English

Bachelor’s degree in environmental economics, finance, engineering or a related discipline

Experience winning and successfully delivering energy and climate consulting projects for private and public sector clients in the energy, industry and transport sectors

Expertise in low carbon market economics and low carbon technologies associated with the transition to a climate-neutral economy

Proven project and proposal management experience

Proven communication skills

Practical knowledge of the applicable UK/EU energy and climate policy framework, especially in the field of sustainable finance

Strong qualitative and quantitative analysis capability

Proven high degree of determination to meet customers’ needs

Ability to lead and work within multi-cultural, multi-disciplinary consulting teams spread across several countries and time zones

At least 5 years’ professional experience in consulting, finance, engineering or equivalent.

Preferred

Masters’ degree in environmental economics, finance, engineering or a related discipline

Experience in designing, implementing and evaluating financial instruments supporting the low-carbon transition

Line management experience in a professional environment

Fluency in a second EU language

Working at ICF means applying a passion for meaningful work with intellectual rigour to help solve the leading issues of our day. Smart, compassionate, innovative, committed, ICF employees tackle challenges to benefit people, businesses, and governments around the globe. We believe in collaboration, mutual respect, open communication, and opportunity for growth.

Apply

Find out how to apply on ICF Next’s website.

Working at ICF

Working at ICF means applying a passion for meaningful work with intellectual rigor to help solve the leading issues of our day. Smart, compassionate, innovative, committed, ICF employees tackle unprecedented challenges to benefit people, businesses, and governments around the globe. We believe in collaboration, mutual respect, open communication, and opportunity for growth. If you’re seeking to make a difference in the world, visit www.icf.com/careers to find your next career. ICF—together for tomorrow.