Senior Consultant, EU Policy & Sustainable Finance, ICF Next – Brussels

ICF helps its clients to consider the impacts of policy choices on the environment, climate, society, health and the economy. We offer research, analysis and programme management services to policymakers in the UK Government, European Commission and national governments around Europe. We provide decision-makers with evidence on impacts, advice on how policies are working and analysis of the likely effects of proposed policies. Our work involves technical analysis and modelling, including substantial, repeated service work under UK and EC programmes.
Our Energy and Climate team works extensively on improving energy efficiency and mitigating greenhouse gas emissions at national and international level. Our experts work at the intersection of policy and practice, helping government and commercial clients worldwide devise effective energy and climate strategies and deliver implementation programmes.
Projects We Are Currently Delivering Include
- Implementing financial mechanisms to deploy innovative renewable energy and low carbon technologies at large-scale at both the EU and Member State level
- Evaluating the impact of Green Bonds on supporting climate mitigation investments
- Development of a Sustainable Green Bond framework for an EU Member State
- Analysing investment needs in the EU to 2050 to achieve a climate-neutral economy
- Competitiveness analyses of the European low carbon supply side industry
- Managing a network that seeks to raise the importance of biodiversity in business and finance
- Technical assistance to help EU Member States implement their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs)
- Technical and economic analysis to underpin energy efficiency incentives
- Ecodesign and labelling regulations for a wide range of energy-using products
- Implementing grant support programmes for industrial energy efficiency and innovative, international climate policy technical assistance
We would like to add a Managing Consultant to the Energy and Climate team, specifically to contribute to and help support and manage the rapid growth of our highly successful EU policy and sustainable finance practice.
This recruitment is for environmental economists or financial analysts with >5 years post-graduate experience.
Responsibilities
Work as part of a multi-national, collaborative team of environmental economists, energy engineers and social scientists, often taking leadership roles to:
- Win, manage and deliver energy and climate technical assistance contracts for private and public sector clients
- Build and maintain relationships with key clients
- Manage project teams and subcontractors, taking responsibility for meeting client needs within quality, time and cost constraints
- Promote the company at client meetings, events, networking groups and through social media channels by providing thought leadership content on pertinent topics
- Maintain appropriate records / uphold quality assurance integrity
- Support business development activities
Basic Qualifications
- Fluency in spoken and written English
- Bachelor’s degree in environmental economics, finance, engineering or a related discipline
- Experience winning and successfully delivering energy and climate consulting projects for private and public sector clients in the energy, industry and transport sectors
- Expertise in low carbon market economics and low carbon technologies associated with the transition to a climate-neutral economy
- Proven project and proposal management experience
- Proven communication skills
- Practical knowledge of the applicable UK/EU energy and climate policy framework, especially in the field of sustainable finance
- Strong qualitative and quantitative analysis capability
- Proven high degree of determination to meet customers’ needs
- Ability to lead and work within multi-cultural, multi-disciplinary consulting teams spread across several countries and time zones
- At least 5 years’ professional experience in consulting, finance, engineering or equivalent.
Preferred
- Masters’ degree in environmental economics, finance, engineering or a related discipline
- Experience in designing, implementing and evaluating financial instruments supporting the low-carbon transition
- Line management experience in a professional environment
- Fluency in a second EU language
Working at ICF means applying a passion for meaningful work with intellectual rigour to help solve the leading issues of our day. Smart, compassionate, innovative, committed, ICF employees tackle challenges to benefit people, businesses, and governments around the globe. We believe in collaboration, mutual respect, open communication, and opportunity for growth.
Apply
Find out how to apply on ICF Next’s website.
Working at ICF
Working at ICF means applying a passion for meaningful work with intellectual rigor to help solve the leading issues of our day. Smart, compassionate, innovative, committed, ICF employees tackle unprecedented challenges to benefit people, businesses, and governments around the globe. We believe in collaboration, mutual respect, open communication, and opportunity for growth. If you’re seeking to make a difference in the world, visit www.icf.com/careers to find your next career. ICF—together for tomorrow.