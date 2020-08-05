DOJ evaluating court ruling on WCI linkage as lawyers anticipate appeal

Published 22:04 on August 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:04 on August 5, 2020 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) is reviewing a federal court ruling last month that found the California-Quebec carbon market linkage did not violate the Constitution, with lawyers anticipating the government will file an appeal in the next month.