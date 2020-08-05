COVID-19 factors likely to lead to slower California offset issuances -sources

Published 19:14 on August 5, 2020 / Last updated at 22:15 on August 5, 2020

California Carbon Offset (CCO) issuances are expected to be slowed by various COVID-19 factors moving forward, with some protocols already experiencing those impacts in extended review timelines, sources said.