Climate and Transport Policy Officer/Manager, T&E – Brussels

Transport & Environment (T&E) is currently seeking a highly motivated and proactive individual in the area of climate and transport policy. This is a new role based in T&E’s Brussels office.

The position requires a person with a strong understanding of how to influence policy, the ability to think critically and strategically, as well as effective communication skills. The successful candidate will demonstrate the ability to grasp technical issues and translate them into simple and persuasive policy messages.

We offer the chance to help shape policies with huge implications for people and the environment in Europe and across the globe, as well as a competitive salary with a substantial package of benefits.

The Role Will Involve

Leading a T&E campaign to ensure that the review of the Effort Sharing Regulation, in the context of the European Green Deal, increases ambition of this climate tool, while keeping and improving its environmental robustness, and remains a major driver to reduce transport emissions;

Working to ensure that road transport is not included in the Emissions Trading System, and other carbon pricing tools are used instead;

Mapping other potential relevant processes in the field of climate policy that might be relevant for T&E and coordinating overall T&E work on cross-cutting climate related files, liaising with colleagues within the T&E team when relevant;

Commissioning and delivering impactful research (both internally with the Trends & Analysis team, but also externally) tailored to the needs of the campaign;

Drafting policy papers (including defining T&E positions), preparing presentations, organising and participating in public meetings with policy and wider stakeholders, and providing feedback to relevant consultations;

Building and maintaining good contact with policy-makers, other climate NGOs and other relevant stakeholders;

Coordinating and liaising with T&E national network and members across Europe on these campaigns.

The Successful Candidate Should Meet The Following Criteria

Three to 10 years of relevant experience in EU advocacy. Experience in the climate or energy fields are a plus. The professional experience of the candidate will be key to determining the entry level (policy officer or policy manager);

A positive, can-do attitude with high work autonomy levels and the capacity to run a campaign with limited supervision;

The ability to absorb and understand technical, economic and legal language, to independently develop new technical, economic or legal arguments and evidence, and use them to convince key stakeholders;

A solid grasp of EU policy-making processes;

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to understand and communicate complex issues clearly and with impact;

The ability to write in English fluently, accurately and concisely;

Project management experience and an ability to deliver to tight deadlines.

The Successful Candidate Would Ideally Have

A personal commitment to sustainable transport and the aims of T&E;

The ability to speak at least one other EU language fluently, preferably (but not necessarily) German.

Deadline for applications: Sunday 13th September 2020.

This is a full-time position based in Brussels, with an initial two-year contract. A more flexible working schedule can be discussed.

Find how to apply on T&E’s website.

T&E anticipates a high number of applications and only shortlisted candidates for the first round of interviews will be contacted

About Transport & Environment (T&E)

T&E is Europe’s leading clean transport research and campaign group. Our vision is a zero-emission mobility system that is affordable and has minimal impacts on our health and environment. Since we were created 30 years ago, T&E has shaped some of Europe’s most important environmental laws. We got the EU to set the world’s most ambitious CO2 standards for cars and trucks but also helped uncover the Dieselgate scandal; we campaigned successfully to end palm oil diesel, secured a global ban on dirty shipping fuels and the creation of the aviation ETS, the world’s largest carbon market for aviation to name just a few.

We combine the power of robust, science-based evidence and a deep understanding of transport with powerful communications and impactful advocacy. Our staff in Brussels, Rome, Madrid, Berlin, Warsaw and London collaborate with our 60 national member and supporter organisations. All together our members and supporters represent more than 3.5 million people.