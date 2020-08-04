General Manager, Financial Market Trading, Shell Energy Australia – Brisbane

Make a difference

Shell Energy Australia (SEAu) is the domestic energy trading business of Shell in Australia, responsible for integrated gas and electricity trading activity in Australia. The main purpose of the role is to maximise the business’ profitability through the development, enactment and optimisation of effective hedging and trading strategies across the group. You will maintain key external commercial relationships, with both wholesale market counterparts and large retail customers. If you think you demonstrate these skills, then this opportunity is a chance for you.

What’s the role?

As the General Manager, you are responsible for overall Trading and Hedging activities for Shell Energy Australia this includes the following major responsibilities & accountabilities :

Manage a team of energy traders and analysts that are responsible for transacting commodities and derivatives across a portfolio with a multi-billion annual turnover

Run the development, implementation, and reporting of financial market trading strategies that optimise profit for SEAu’s portfolio (including retail, generation, and proprietary trading)

Manage SEAu’s electricity and emissions hedge and trading positions across the portfolio

Develop and trade financial products that facilitate liquidity in the Australian energy markets

Monitor developed strategies to ensure they are performing in line with financial expectations, adjusting where necessary

Monitor the risk profile of developed strategies to ensure they stay within assigned limits;

Manage all aspects of counterparty relationships including the negotiation of credit terms, ISDA contracts and other commercial arrangements for electricity and emissions related markets

Assist the Retail Sales Team in the management of large retail customers through the implementation of structured products, procurement strategies and the provision of expert wholesale market knowledge

Develop products and services that facilitate the acquisition and retention of wholesale and retail customers

Coordinate and act as local (indirect) manager for global carbon emissions trading activities in Australia

APPLY HERE