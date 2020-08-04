Aviation Emissions Trading Policy Advisor, UK Government – London

Posting date: 04 August 2020 Salary: £32,750 to £36,000 per year Hours: Full time Closing date: 16 August 2020 Location: London, UK Company: Government Recruitment Service Job type: Permanent Job reference: 63337

Summary

The role in the UK Emissions Trading Policy team will be responsible for leading key areas of aviation policy and ensuring the successful delivery of a UK Emissions Trading System from January 2021 onwards.

Specifically, the successful candidate will be:

Responsible for the Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (MRV) policy for aviation in the UK ETS. This involves becoming knowledgeable on the technical detail of the policy area, which you will be fully supported in doing so, and ensuring policy targets are met.

The point of contact for operational and delivery requests of the aviation policy team. This involves responding quickly to requests and ensuring key workstreams are adequately supported by policy.

Responsible for providing policy support for the ongoing EU negotiations where necessary.

Working closely with analyst and legal colleagues to assess policy options and ensuring a comprehensive approach to decision making.

Promoting diversity and inclusion within BEIS and across Government.

Responsibilities

To be successful in this role you will:

• Have a passion for action on climate change and a keen interest to work in a detailed area of climate policy.

• Have experience of taking the initiative to solve complex problems and the capacity to think and act creatively.

• Have the ability to quickly build and use effective working relationships with a range of colleagues and partners.

• Have experience of communicating difficult messages in both oral and written form.

• Have the ability to operate effectively in an uncertain and changing environment.

• Organise your time efficiently and the ability to work flexibly and independently.

