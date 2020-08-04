EU Commission open to raising 2030 renewables target

Published 13:19 on August 4, 2020 / Last updated at 13:19 on August 4, 2020

Brussels seeks to review upwards its 32% renewable energy target by 2030 in light of higher climate ambition, though estimates suggest that the EU may only achieve its current target by a short margin.