Carbon Manager, BURN – Nairobi

Job Title: Carbon Manager

Location: Nairobi, Kenya with 25% international travel

Position reports to: COO

Employment period: Permanent position

About BURN

Based in Kenya, BURN Manufacturing designs, produces and distributes East Africa’s best-selling, most durable and economical charcoal and wood cookstoves that also dramatically reduce harmful smoke emissions which can cause significant health problems, even death.

Not only does BURN sell the world’s most fuel-efficient charcoal and wood household stoves, but we are also the only cookstove company which manufactures all its products in sub-Saharan Africa’s only state-of-the-art clean cookstove manufacturing facility.

Since 2013, BURN has sold 800,000+ stoves in East Africa. These stoves have helped 4,000,000 beneficiaries save $215 million in fuel expenditures and 2.6 million tons of wood while reducing indoor air pollution by 65%. BURN currently sells ~25,000 stoves per month and are on track to double sales over the next 12 months by expanding its successful model across Africa.

The Role

BURN is seeking a Carbon Manager, who will be responsible for managing, growing, and improving BURN’s carbon offset generation projects. The Carbon Manager will be spearheading BURN’s carbon offset expansion across Africa and offset delivery through a variety of global offsetting arrangements. They will also work hand-in-hand with BURN’s world-class R&D team and 3rd party carbon consultants to bring carbon offsetting to several innovative clean-energy products launching in 2020 & 2021. The Carbon Manager will be responsible for coordinating internal M&E, sales, and data teams who conduct the distribution, monitoring and auditing of a growing portfolio of carbon offset projects. Their work will result in carbon offsetting for the largest modern improved cookstove operation in Africa.

The position requires strong organizational, writing, and research experience, as well as a strong technical background, excellent analytical skills, and practical business thinking. The ideal candidate will have hands-on project management experience and carbon offsetting experience, and a strong attention to detail. We seek a candidate with familiarity with the design and management of carbon offset projects including managing projects through validation, verification, and registration, and the oversight of regular project monitoring, audits, and carbon credit issuance cycle.

Roles and Responsibilities:

Operational Excellence : Help scale and improve data capture at end consumer distribution point. Trial and scale new data capture and data management systems, develop and implement SOPs for carbon compliance.

: Help scale and improve data capture at end consumer distribution point. Trial and scale new data capture and data management systems, develop and implement SOPs for carbon compliance. Expand Carbon Offsetting Footprint : Grow BURN’s carbon offsetting to new geographical territories and new products. Implement necessary data and compliance systems with diverse stakeholders across several fields and countries.

: Grow BURN’s carbon offsetting to new geographical territories and new products. Implement necessary data and compliance systems with diverse stakeholders across several fields and countries. Carbon Database Management : Coordinating continuous improvement of database management with BURN’s well-staffed Market Intelligence team, including quality control and SOP development to ensure offsetting compliance.

: Coordinating continuous improvement of database management with BURN’s well-staffed Market Intelligence team, including quality control and SOP development to ensure offsetting compliance. Monitoring and Evaluation: Own the M&E requirements of this distribution project, including measuring specific social and environmental impact metrics through surveys and home observations.

Own the M&E requirements of this distribution project, including measuring specific social and environmental impact metrics through surveys and home observations. Carbon Offset Issuance: Manage a complex calendar of project monitoring and audit activities including field monitoring teams, reporting and documentation teams, DOEs, and BURN’s own Market Intelligence to issue carbon credits on time.

Manage a complex calendar of project monitoring and audit activities including field monitoring teams, reporting and documentation teams, DOEs, and BURN’s own Market Intelligence to issue carbon credits on time. Carbon Offset Sales : Together with members of the Senior Management Team, represent BURN in ERPA and carbon investment negotiations. Create excellent presentations with clear quantitative communications.

: Together with members of the Senior Management Team, represent BURN in ERPA and carbon investment negotiations. Create excellent presentations with clear quantitative communications. Global Offset Market: Track global carbon market and identify upcoming opportunities & pitfalls. Represent BURN at global carbon conferences/meetings.

Track global carbon market and identify upcoming opportunities & pitfalls. Represent BURN at global carbon conferences/meetings. Problem Solving: Solve a variety of challenges as they arise in distribution, staffing, partnerships, and financials.

Solve a variety of challenges as they arise in distribution, staffing, partnerships, and financials. Reporting: Produce monthly reports for the senior management team highlighting performance against KPIs.

Skills and Experience

Essential:

3+ years Project Management experience: expertise in project management and demonstrated ability to coordinate complex projects with many stakeholders to deliver results on time

3+ years Monitoring and Evaluation Experience: experience managing M&E in the field, ideally for a carbon offsetting project

Familiarity with carbon methodologies and protocols, global carbon policy, and carbon standards

Very strong quantitative experience, including statistical analysis familiarity, database management familiarity, and mastery of Microsoft Excel

Excellent presentation and communication skills – a mastery of conveying complex quantitative information clearly and concisely

Ability to work and coordinate with several teams and stakeholders

Bachelor’s Degree from University. Master’s Degree / MBA is a plus

Excellent English language skills

Desired:

Operations and P&L management experience for B2C and B2B clean-energy product distribution

Hands-on carbon L experience, ideally with a cookstove project, either on the implementation or auditing side

Language skills in French and/or Portuguese

To apply, email Sylvia Kokonya <sylvia.kokonya@burnmfg.com>