Energy Data Analysts, Energetics – Sydney

Published 03:18 on August 3, 2020

A specialist consultancy in energy and carbon management is looking for two people to join its Energy Accounting Solution team.

What is an Energy Data Analyst (Energy Accounting)?

As energy contracting, forecasting and budgeting become increasingly complex, energy accountants manage client’s energy spend, interrogate their data and deliver accurate, insightful reports. Similar to that of a Billing Analyst. How do they do this:

Bill validation and energy retailer management: Through expert management of client’s energy accounts and strong relationships with energy retailers, we contain costs, proactively address billing anomalies and identify opportunities to improve energy performance across their operations.

Sustainability data management: Disclosure of carbon liabilities and reduction strategies has never been more important with scrutiny growing from government, investors, the ASX and activist groups. We ensure that our client’s data is complete and accurate to give them confidence in the integrity of their reports and risk management approach.

Operational energy monitoring and optimisation: Energetics’ energy specialists help businesses understand how energy is being used so that they can take corrective actions, identify energy savings opportunities and report with confidence.

Metering and sub metering: Energetics’ cost effective on-bill metering service integrates with data management platforms to help clients confidently manage and report this significant operating cost.

Budgeting and forecasting: With more than 30 years’ experience in energy consulting, Energetics leverages utility data to accurately inform the development of our client’s energy budgets.

Like the sound of this?

We’d love to hear from you. We are looking for a couple of people to join our growing Energy Accounting Solution so the time is right to come on board.

What background works best?

There isn’t a typical background for successful people in this role. Consistent across our team members however are strong analytical and problem-solving skills and the ability to confidently engage and consult with internal and external stakeholders. Yes, you’ll need to be good with numbers but if you’ve taken the time to read about the role we’re assuming you’re passionate about checks and balances!

A little bit about us

Energetics is Australia’s leading specialist consultancy in energy and carbon management. We partner with Federal and State governments and large energy users to deliver value through integrated and comprehensive services from strategy through to implementation, covering carbon liability advice and assistance with carbon management, energy efficiency, emissions reporting, renewable energy assessment and procurement and strategic sourcing.

Only candidates that hold a valid Australian working visa may apply.

Sound interesting? Contact Melissa Lombardo from our Recruitment Partner, Challenge Consulting for more information

Melissa Lombardo
02 8042 8905
www.energetics.com.au

