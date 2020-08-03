Director, Climate Change, Ministry for the Environment – Wellington

• Strategic leadership opportunity

• Transition NZ to a low-emissions, climate-resilient future

• Flexible working, Wellington location

What you will do

The Director – Climate Change role is a key role within the climate change directorate at MfE leading work to transition Aotearoa New Zealand to a low-emissions economy and a climate-resilient future. The directorate’s work programme is fast-moving and varied ranging from climate change adaptation and reducing emissions (including the Emissions Reduction Plan) through to international carbon markets.

This is a critical thought-leadership role where you will be looked to for fresh, innovative thinking on how New Zealand can best respond to climate change at a system level.

Reporting to the Deputy-Secretary Climate Change, you will be part of the Climate Change Governance group and will lead a team of talented managers and principal advisers.

A major focus of this role is leading our work regarding NZ’s Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). You will oversee complex issues such as market governance, afforestation, voluntary offsetting, and industrial allocation alongside working collaboratively with external suppliers to implement a managed auction service. The work is challenging and will require a unique set of commercial, operational and policy experience.

What you will bring

You are a dynamic, courageous leader who enjoys thinking outside the box and challenging the status quo. With a strong reputation for excellence and delivery, you have a track record of successful leadership across complex issues.

You are known for getting the best out of people. Your collaborative working style enables you to foster key working relationships at various levels aided by your ability to always think about the bigger picture.

The Ministry is especially interested in identifying candidates who are known for maintaining and creating enduring, high-trust relationships. A key priority for the Ministry is Te Ao Māori and we know that our success is contingent on our ability to work together as genuine partners with iwi/hapū/Māori.

You distinguish yourself by demonstrating a spirit of innovation and inclusivity, and a knack for entrepreneurship.

About Ministry for the Environment

At MfE we value our people and we love to do things differently. Our people are from diverse backgrounds and work in flexible ways but are all committed to our responsibility as primary advisors to the Government on the environment.

We tackle the big issues that impact on the environment, supporting New Zealand’s prosperity – economic, social and cultural, without compromising our environment for future generations.

A key priority for the Ministry is Te Ao Māori. This means we work with our Treaty partner to advance Māori priorities for the environment and for environmental success.

We embrace diversity and inclusion and are committed to equal opportunities. What’s important to us is ‘he rau kotahi tangata’ – embracing our multiple talents – by harnessing our diversity and being inclusive. We actively encourage applications from all backgrounds.

How to Apply

Apply directly by completing the online application form and submit your CV and cover letter. Note: your cover letter will be a key part of our assessment process, so please highlight how your experience relates to the key skills required for this role.

For more information please call Melissa Keane on 021 020 09798 or email Melissa@amytea.co.nz

Salary: expected appointment between $192k to $226k pa.

Applications close: Sunday, 23 August 2020