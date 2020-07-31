AFOLU Manager, ALLCOT – Bogota/Peru/Mexico

About ALLCOT

ALLCOT is a project developer offering knowledge, experience and management to greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction initiatives to actively combat the climate crisis under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and aligning itself with the 2030 Schedule and its 17 Objectives Sustainable Development (ODS). In ALLCOT We develop greenhouse gas mitigation projects that generate carbon credits in countries such as Colombia, México, Chile, Senegal or Cote d´lvoire.

Requirements

A professional in Forestry, biology, ecology, or related careers is required, with a postgraduate degree in environmental, forestry, management or related sciences. With more than 10 years of demonstrable experience in the design, planning, coordination and implementation of forestry projects REDD or AFOLU in reducing emissions, accompanying them in their phase of validation, verification and registration of carbon certificates/credits.

Good skills for teamwork, as well as independent work. Ability to manage a multidisciplinary and multi-ethnic team as well as the creation of strategic alliances with non-profit entities, public or private for the development and implementation of projects AFOLU.

This vacancy offers a long-term career opportunity within the organization, includes the management and leadership of a nine-person team that tends to increase, development of an internal quality control system for projects, and development of new partnerships with sectorial entities.

