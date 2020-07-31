AFOLU Technical Expert, ALLCOT – Bogota/Peru/Mexico

About ALLCOT

ALLCOT is a project developer offering knowledge, experience and management to greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction initiatives to actively combat the climate crisis under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement and aligning itself with the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Objectives Sustainable Development (ODS). In ALLCOT We develop greenhouse gas mitigation projects that generate carbon credits in countries such as Colombia, México, Chile, Senegal or Cote d´lvoire.

Requirements

A professional in Forestry, biology, ecology, or related careers is required, with a postgraduate degree in environmental, forestry, management or related sciences. With more than 5 years of demonstrable experience in the design, planning, coordination and implementation of REDD or AFOLU forest projects in reducing emissions, accompanying them in their phase of validation, verification and registration of carbon certificates / credits.

Good skills for teamwork, as well as independent work. Ability to work as part of a multidisciplinary and multi-ethnic team. Ability to work in strategic alliances with other public and private entities as well as with NGOs.

This vacancy offers a long-term career opportunity within the organization, includes the management and leadership of a growing team of nine people, support to the AFOLU Manager in the direction of the area, development of an internal quality control system, for projects and development of new partnerships with sector entities.

Click here for more info.